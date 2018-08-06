Curtis “Lynn” Mayton, 60, Rockwood, Tenn.
Curtis “Lynn” Mayton, 60 of Rockwood, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Lynn was of the Christian faith and was originally born in Rockwood, but he had lived in Dalton, Georgia for more than 30 years before moving back to Rockwood in 2005. He was a Self-Employed General Contractor for most of his life and would do anything for anyone. He was known as a Workaholic, but on his off time he enjoyed singing Karaoke, fishing and most of all he just always wanted to hang out, talk, laugh and enjoy life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Mayton and mother, Ruby Greene.
Survivors include his children, Brian Heath & Melanie Mayton and Brandy Dennison; the mother of his children, Jelita Gunn; 3 sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy & Michael Dial, Gwen Mayton Hudgens & Raymond Crowe and Janie & Van Foster, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Landon Stover, Rylan Mayton and Brooklyn Mayton and numerous extended family & friends.
Gathering & Celebration of Life service: 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Evans Mortuary, 805 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, TN 37854 (865) 354-2600.
Burial: Private.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Herbert Eugene Galloway, 84, Harrison, Tenn.
Herbert Eugene Galloway, 84 of Harrison, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area and was a member of Bayside Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran and was previously employed with Cutter’s Laboratories for more than 30 years and then retired from Planters in 2000 after more than 17 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, loved antique cars, going to car shows and was a huge Tennessee Vols Football Fan. Mr. Galloway was truly devoted to his family & their wellbeing, but at the same time he would rather aggravate you than he would eat, but he will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Jeanette Clark Galloway.
Survivors include his wife of more than 19 years, Stella Galloway; children & spouses, Bernard & Teresa Galloway, Mark & Beth Galloway, Debbie Tankersley, Lorie & Jeff Hirsh, Sheri & George Stokes, Sheila & Chris Wallace, Keith & Shannon Thacker, Glenda & Windell Wells and Glenn & Vicki Thacker; sister & brother-in-law, Barbara & Lacy Colston; 17 grandchildren, Kristyn, Kellie, Kyle, Cody, Jessica, Ben, Lily, Shawna, Chad, Jeremy, Ryne, Britt, Rodney, Lauren, Shawn, Corey and Bryce; 12 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Cliff Hudson officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or (800) 805-5856.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.