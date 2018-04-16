Martha Jane Ball Gattis Hixson, 86, Ringgold, Ga.
Martha Jane Ball Gattis Hixson, 86, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a former employee of Solution Fibers where she worked for 10 years and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Hixson; parents, Thomas Dekalb and Matilda Davis Ball and several siblings.
She is survived by four children, David (Dimple) Gattis of Ringgold, GA., Gail (Pete) Holmes of Ringgold, GA., Karen (Carlton) Hooper of Rossville, GA., and Eva (Al) Smith, Ringgold, GA.; sister-in-law Frances Ball of Rossville, GA.; ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Monday from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneral home.com.
Vicky Georgette Truitt Smith, 56, Ringgold, Ga.
Vicky Georgette Truitt Smith, 56, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Friday, April 13, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, she was an employee of Brown Printing where she worked for 10 years and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her father, George Truitt; mother, Alice Ruth Welch Howell; and sister, Paula Woody.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford "Doug" Smith of Ringgold, GA.; two children, Candy Howell of Tunnel Hill, GA., and Issac Massingill of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Jean "Tootsie" Gibson of Dalton, GA.; two brothers, Thomas Barton of Dalton, GA., and Floyd Howell Jr., of Ringgold, GA.; four grandchildren, Destiny Rodgers, Riley Sellers, Madilyn Sellers and Noah Massingill, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: 4-8 P.M. Monday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth F. Walters, Ringgold, Ga.
Kenneth F. Walters, a resident of Ringgold, GA passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 due to complications from a fall.
Ken grew up in Fordyce Nebraska but lived in the North Georgia Area for the last forty years. He worked as a broker for large trucks and equipment but also enjoyed all forms of woodworking as a hobby. Ken served two tours of duty in the United States Army after graduating High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Veronica Walter; two brothers Arlan Walter and Norman Walter.
He is survived by wife and best friend, Vickie Campbell Walters, son Michael and Anne Walters, grandchildren Emily Moore, Patrick Moore, and B.C. Plumley; four sisters in law, two brothers in law, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.
You are invited to share a personal memory of Kenneth or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral and Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Walters family with these arrangements.
James E. Guthrie, 89, Kensington, Ga.
James E. Guthrie, age 89, of Kensington, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday – April 12, 2018.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. James was a former member and proudly served as Deacon at both New Prospect Baptist Church and most recently at Fellowship Baptist Church. He was past president of the Northwest Georgia Homebuilders Association, past secretary of Kensington Water Authority and a member of the Cattlemen’s Association.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Katherine Guthrie; brother, Harry Guthrie.
He is survived by his children: Judy (Gary) Spurling of Portland, TN, Randy (Rita) Guthrie; Sandra Pierce; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: At the funeral home on Saturday – April 14, 2018, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM before the service.
Funeral services: 3:00 PM – Sunday – April 15, 2018 in the chapel with Bro. Barry Walls and Bro. Steve Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Coulter Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Homes, Chickamauga Chapel, Chickamauga, Ga.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Eric Smith, 98, Flintstone, Ga.
Eric Smith, age 98, of Flintstone, GA passed away Saturday - April 14, 2018.
He was born in Franklin, GA, to the late Eunice and Dovie Pearl Daniels Smith. He had resided in Flintstone, Georgia since 1967 and was a member of Flintstone United Methodist Church. He served his country during World War II in the United States Army. He was active in the Flintstone community including the Kiwanis club and the church. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid gardener and served for many years as a Scout Leader in the Boy Scouts. He retired from Swift and Co after 30 years of service.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Melba Dean Crowley Smith.
He is survived by his daughters: Cynthia Dean Young of Waleska, GA, Rebecca Nina Roddy, sons: Gregory Eric Smith of Story City, Iowa, David Calvin (Karla) Smith of Tequesta, Fla, sisters: Patricia and Ann and brother: Danny, grandchildren: Matthew and Sarah Roddy, Charlotte and Benjaman Smith, Kjisten and Theodore Smith.
Graveside services: 11:00 am – Wednesday – April 18, 2018 at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital www.stjude.org or Disabled Veterans www.dav.org.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.