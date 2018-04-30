Brandi “Nikki” Nicole Grant Shipman, 37, Ringgold, Ga.
Brandi “Nikki” Nicole Grant Shipman, 37, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018.
A life long resident of the North Georgia area, she was an employee of Standifer Place where she worked as a CNA and was a member of Pathway Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by two grandfathers, Frank W. Kilgore and James Marshall Grant.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jason Shipman of Ringgold, GA.; mother and step-father, June and Russell “Rusty” DeSmith of LaFayette, GA.; father and step-mother, David and Denise Grant of Cleveland, TN.; two grandmothers, Ella Mae Kilgore of LaFayette, GA., and Juanita Horton of Ringgold, GA.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Johnny and Edna Shipman of Cleveland, TN.; two sisters, Angel Pell of Dayton, TN and Heather (Chris) Gilbert of Ringgold, GA.; one niece and four nephews.
Funeral services: 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mark Smith officiating.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Monday from 5-8 P.M. and Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Genell Lee Pritchett, 64, LaFayette, Ga.
Genell Lee Pritchett, 64 of LaFayette, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Genell had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of her life and she was of the Christian faith. She searched most of her life for a good man that she could start a family with and that passion followed her until she passed away. She was previously employed with American Saddlery and enjoyed spending time with her family & friends.
She was preceded in her death her by father, Grady Nation.
Survivors include her mother, Margie Nation; daughter, Brenda Swaney; 5 brothers, Gary Nation, Jerry Nation, Lamar Nation, Mike Nation and David Nation and extended family & friends.
Services will be private.
Visitation: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2018.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Fort Oglethorpe, GA.