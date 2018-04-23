Emiline "Emily" Overturf Colburn, 67, Rossville, Ga.
Emiline "Emily" Overturf Colburn, 67, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 20, 2018 in a local health care facility.
Emily was a lifelong resident of north Georgia and a proud graduate of Lakeview High School class of 1969. She was a lifetime member of the Rossville and East Ridge Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. & Louise Overturf Sauls, and husband, John Colburn.
Survivors include her sisters, Elsie (Richard) Bell, & Faye (John) Deck; beloved brother, Benny (Brenda) Overturf; eight nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Minister Jack James officiating.
Interment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: Sunday, April 22nd from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Phillip Dean Middleton, 53, Hixson, Tenn.
Phillip Dean Middleton, 53 of Hixson, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 20, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area and was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church. He was completely devoted to his family and taking care of them, especially his grandchildren, was his first priority. Phil was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, loved college football and was a devoted motorsports fan. He had served the Chattanooga area for almost 20 years as a Licensed Funeral Director and was currently devoted for the last 2 years with Wilson Funeral Homes. If you had the privilege of calling Phil your friend you had a man that would stand beside you and be there anytime you needed him. He could do anything and would do anything for anyone in need, he was a Jack of All Trades and a Master of None, but he always got the job done no matter what it took. Phil was a loving, husband, father, brother and pawpaw who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Middleton, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Billie Sue Anderson Middleton; his loving wife of more than 36 years, Jennifer Middleton; son, Nathan Middleton, daughters & sons-in-law, Diana Middleton Bryson & Robert Menasco and Kristy Middleton & Donald Terrell; brothers & sisters-in-law, Robert & Robin Middleton, Michael & Jean Middleton and Larry Middleton; 6 grandchildren, Makayla, Hayden, Brayden, Jacob "J.J.", Savannah and Karrah; faithful friend and companion, Otis and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Monday April 23, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel.
Burial: Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Sunday and prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.