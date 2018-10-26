Reba “Joy” McRae Scoggins, 64, LaFayette, Ga.
Reba “Joy” McRae Scoggins, age 64, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018.
She was a member of the LaFayette First United Methodist Church for 30 years and a 1971 graduate of LaFayette High School. Joy devoted her life to being a wife, mother and grandmother and was an avid genealogist, singer in the choir, seamstress, and active in the children’s ministry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Nettie Sue McRae; father-in-law, John “JP” Scoggins; and brother-in-law, Randolph Dobson.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Ted Scoggins; children, Ryan (Julie) Scoggins, Ben (Emily) Scoggins, Emily (Aaron) Varnell, and Daniel (Carrie) Scoggins; grandchildren, Caroline, Anna Claire, Hazel, Susanna, Katelyn, David, and Teddy; siblings, Kenneth McRae, Carol Dobson, Sandra (Charles) Stansell, Sue (Andy) Williams, Kathy (Jimmy) Ingram; mother-in-law, Hazel Scoggins; sister-in-law, Gwen (Chuck) Gregory; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 21st at the LaFayette First United Methodist Church with the funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. Rev. Randall Massengill and Rev. David Autry will officiate.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Charles Stansell, Jimmy Ingram, Andy Williams, Chuck Gregory, Matt Gregory, and Steven Stansell.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Robert Earl Cardin, 79, Trion, Ga.
Robert Earl Cardin, age 79, of Trion passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sydney Cardin and Ruby Ramey Cardin; sister, Teresa Cardin; and brother-in-law, Harold “Pete” Coffman.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Cardin; daughter, Robin Cardin; son, Robert (Angie) Cardin all of Trion; grandchildren, Josh Cardin, Reba Cardin, and Hannah Niel; sister, Sue Coffman of Trion; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Naomi Cemetery with Pastor Sam Barrett officiating.
Visitation: Prior to the service from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Emily Dawn Smith, 23, LaFayette, Ga.
Emily Dawn Smith, age 23, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 from injuries sustained in a car accident.
She is survived by her fiancé, Joshua DeBord and their son, Dalton Clyde DeBord; mother, Jennifer (Danny Newby) Smith; father, Stephen “Chris” Smith; brothers and sisters, Ryan Smith, Christopher Lee Smith, Kelsy Newby, Justin Newby, and Kara Phibbs; Joshua’s parents, Janice DeBord and Barry Scott DeBord; and Joshua’s sister, Kaci DeBord; and all her grandparents.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bobby Lemons and Caleb Greene officiating.
Interment: Ridgeway Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Justin Jones, Casey Mann, Tristan Mann, B.J. Leming, Cody Bugg, Lee Smith, and Ryan Smith.
Honorary pallbearers: Thomas Bugg, Alan Bugg, and Billy Bugg.
Visitation: Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until hour of service at the funeral home.
“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and forever dear.” (Author unknown)
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Anthony “Tony” Clark Tolbert, 59, Ringgold, Ga.
Anthony “Tony” Clark Tolbert, 59, of Ringgold, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018.
He had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of his life and was of the Christian faith. He was a proud U. S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gennie Lewis Tolbert & Jerry Tolbert and brother, Duane Tolbert.
Survivors include his wife, Sheri Goff Tolbert; daughter, Holly Tolbert Gilliam; step-children, James (Delonda) Wood, Adam Wood and Dustin (Ryan) Oliver; sisters, Renee (Junior) Smith and Valerie (Mark) Champion; brothers, Phillip Tolbert and Ron (Kenji) Neal; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Services: At a later date.
No visitation at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.