Rev. William L. “Bill” Jennings, 88, Mentone, Ala.
Rev. William L. “Bill” Jennings, 88, of Mentone, AL passed away on October 11, 2018 with his devoted wife of 70 years, Jean, as always, by his side.
A native of LaFayette, Ga, Bill was called to the Southern Baptist ministry at the age of 23. A graduate of Howard College (now, Samford University) and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Bill pastored churches for fifty years in Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and North Carolina.
A faithful servant of the Lord, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved son, William Kenneth Jennings, parents Ralph W. And Inez Mavity Jennings, and brother Ralph Jennings.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Jean; siblings and spouses JoAnn and Norris Collier, Dan Jennings, and Maxine Jennings; his daughters Dee Nelson and Susan Jennings, his son -in-law, Dickie Nelson, grandchildren and spouses: Jenny and Scott Sikorski and Jeremy and Crystal Nelson; 7 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Walnut Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, October 14th at 2 p.m. EST.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Bob Crow, Gary Crow, Steve Perry, Chip Perry, Danny Houston, Johnny Houston, Larry Houston, Carrol Waddle, Stephen Collier, and David Collier
Honorary pallbearers: Cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation: At Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home in LaFayette on Saturday from 5 to8 p.m. EST.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Preministerial Scholars Program at Samford University 800 Lakeshore Dr., Birmingham, AL 35229.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Crystal Ellison Ballinger, age 83, LaFayette, Ga.
Crystal Ellison Ballinger, 83, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Roy Ballinger; son, Noel Wade Ballinger; her parents, Harlee and Florance Akins Ellison; brothers, Ray Ellison, Wilburn Ellison, Bennie Ellison, and Bobby Ellison.
Survived by daughter, Christie Ballinger; sons, Eric Ballinger, and Joseph “Joe” (Cathy) Ballinger; grandchildren, Joseph Matthew Ballinger, Rusty Ballinger, Daniel Ballinger, and David Ballinger; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation: At the funeral home Sunday, October 14th from 6pm to 9pm.
Private service and interment: Estelle Cemetery on Monday.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Frances Julia Wilkes, 90, Carrollton, Ga.
Frances Julia Wilkes, age 90 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018.
She was born July 4, 1928 in Noble, Georgia, the daughter of the late George Ements Atkins and the late Annie Roberta Hammond Atkins. She was a retired school teacher with the Walker County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Wilkes and seven brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include her children: Wilfred C. Jeffers of Villa Rica, Georgia, Jack Steven Jeffers of White Spring, Florida, Phillip Wayne Jeffers of LaFayette, Georgia, Doyle Clayton Jeffers of Carrollton, Georgia, Cheryl Anne Wilkes-Berry of Bluffton, South Carolina; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Wallis Wilbanks Funeral Home in LaFayette, Georgia. Inurnment will follow in LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Allen “Alley” Wayne Penson, 52, LaFayette, Ga.
Allen “Alley” Wayne Penson, age 52, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert Penson and Pauline “Polly” Penson; sister, Loretta Butler; and brother, Terry Wallin.
He is survived by his brother, Johnny Penson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday, October 20th at LaFayette City Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Anna Marie Weeks, 62, LaFayette, Ga.
Anna Marie Weeks, age 62, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Larry Weeks of LaFayette; daughter, Sandy Fouts and fiancé, Bradley Overton of Ringgold; sons, Scott (Brandi) Bilbrey of Ringgold and Ben (Chrissy) Bilbrey of Chickamauga; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brothers, Paul Jankowski of LaFayette and Jerry (Wanda) Swanagan of High Point, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, October 19th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Wayne Casteel officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: At the funeral home on Thursday from 6 – 9 p.m. and on Friday from 12 p.m. until hour of service.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
James Scott McWilliams, 91, LaFayette, Ga.
James Scott McWilliams, age 91, of the Armuchee Community of LaFayette passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry McWilliams and Annie Robinson McWilliams; and brothers, John McWilliams, Bob McWilliams, and Clifford McWilliams.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Sunday, October 21st in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Terry Burns officiating.
Interment: McWilliams Cemetery.
Visitation: Sunday from 1p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.