Thelma Katrena Clark, 81, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Clark; daughter, Sherry Clark; parents, Jesse James Hawthorne and Myrtle Stewart Hawthorne; brothers, James Hawthorne, Maynard Hawthorne, Bill Hawthorne, and Charles Hawthorne; sisters, Jackie Hopkins, Barbara Whiteside, Elaine Shipp, Dot Wallis, and Dianne McGill.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Clark Pevehouse; granddaughter, Derra (Jason) Byrd; great grandson, Abram Byrd; and great granddaughter, Everly Byrd.
Celebration of life service: noon Wednesday, November 7 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Visitation: Tuesday from 5 to7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.