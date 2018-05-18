Sara Della Lomenick, 95, LaFayette, Ga.
Mrs. Sara Della Lomenick, a lifelong resident of LaFayette, Georgia passed away on May 11, 2018. At the time of her death, she was 95 years of age.
Della was the youngest of three children of Annie Jane Gray Houston and William Tipton Houston. She grew up in La Fayette, attended La Fayette High School and went on to attend West Georgia College. After completing her academic studies, Della became an elementary school teacher and throughout her adult life she taught at various elementary schools in North Georgia.
Della had two older siblings, Willie Lee Houston Griffith and John Harrison (J.H.) Houston. Both her sister and brother preceded her in death. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ann Houston Powell resides in Birmingham, Alabama; General Ronald H. Griffith and his wife Dr. Hurdis Griffith make their home in Arlington, Virginia; Mr. Larry B. Griffith and his wife Mrs. Carol Griffith are residents of San Jose, California; Ms. Jane Wiseman Griffith lives in La Fayette. Della was married to, later divorced from, David Lomenick, a long time North Georgia Attorney. They remained close friends until his passing and she cared for and comforted him in his final days. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Fayette which she attended regularly from her youth.
In 2016, Della moved to Rosewood Manor in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. She made good friends there and greatly enjoyed social relationships with fellow residents and members of the Rosewood staff. In November, 2017 she celebrated her 95th Birthday at Rosewood and was joined in a half day of festivities by family members --- nieces, grand nieces, nephews, grand nephews --- and numerous friends in what became a joyous celebratory occasion. Family members assembled from California, Washington, D.C., Alabama, Florida and Tennessee to honor Della, who has long been considered “the center of the family”.
Della was widely known for her fun loving disposition and good humor. Card playing, checkers, and other board games gave her great pleasure; it was routine to participate with her in one of these activities when family members and friends visited with her or hosted her in their homes. She was highly gifted in hand working skills and through the years she knitted and crocheted many beautiful works of clothing attire and bed throws that are family treasures. Della also liked to travel and she enjoyed several international trips and cruises during her post retirement years. In visiting military family members in Europe, Della had the opportunity to tour Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. And, in 1990 she had the rare opportunity to attend the famous Passion Play which is performed every ten years in the Bavarian town of Oberamergau in Southern Germany.
Della’s family is deeply appreciative for and has been much moved by the extraordinary loving care and affection she has received from many of the staff members at Rosewood. A number of these staff personnel went well above and beyond the call of their job responsibilities to attend to her needs, spend time with her socially, and to come by her living area and check on her, even after their daily duties had been completed. At the risk of failing to recognize one of these wonderful individuals we will not attempt to provide a by name list. We would be extremely remiss, however, if we did not express our profound gratitude to Della’s personal care providers, Ms. Merrie Smith, Ms. Charlotte Quinn, and Ms. Kimberly Prather who provided loving and professional care to her on an around the clock basis. They truly became like family members. And, Ms. Ashley Gorrell, who provided highly professional hospice support for over one year. Exceptionally competent, Ms. Gorrell is also a warm and caring individual and was looked on by Della with great affection.
Della was a truly a kind, gentle and loving person. Her family was the center of her life and she will ever be missed by those to whom she was so precious and who so deeply cared for and loved her.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Charles Hezekiah Shidler
Charles Hezekiah Shidler passed away Monday, May 14, 2018.
He was born April 28, 1935 to Oden and Pearl Shidler in Lawrenceville, Illinois.
He was the youngest of seven children; all have preceded him in death.
He was married to Shirley Ann (Anderson) on April 20, 1954. They recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. They had five children; Martha Irene and Charles Leon have preceded him in death. Cynthia Lou (Jerry) Pritchett of Knoxville, Tenn., Catherine Lee (Jay) Savelle of Rossville, Ga., and Carmin Leann (Greg) Lepper of Hoagland, Ind., survive him as well as his wife, Shirley. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Charles, also known as Charlie, Pop and Chuckles was a retired mechanic and owned his own business for many years. The past several years he made leather goods and took to Trade Day in Summerville, Ga., every week. He was known as the man who would do anything for anybody and will be greatly missed. He was loved dearly by his family and will be missed.
Celebration of Life service: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Charles Smith officiating.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Gregory Leon Railey, 62, LaFayette, Ga.
Gregory Leon Railey, 62, of LaFayette passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Greg owned and operated North Georgia Customs for over 20 years where he customized the interior of private planes for people around the world. He was one of the founders of Queen City Cruisers which brought about the Labor Day Car Show at the Walker County Civic Center where all proceeds benefited Walker County Stocking Full of Love. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and restoring old cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Railey.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Rape Railey; daughters, Melissa Railey and Wendy (Gabe Linam) Railey; mother, Lola Mae Aters Railey; grandson, Jace Linam; half-brother, Johann (Renate) Lopez; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Dr. Marty McRae officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: Friday from 2 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Freida Virginia Powell, 88, East Lake, Tenn.
Freida Virginia Powell, 88 of East Lake, TN passed away Wednesday May 16, 2018 in Ooltewah due to Alzheimer’s.
Freida was a resident of East Lake for many years where she will be remembered as “The Bicycle Lady”. She rode her bicycle every day until the age of 85 when the doctor insisted on taking it away. Prior to that, she remained independent and feisty taking care of friends and neighbors who could not do for themselves. Doing chores, picking up prescriptions, food, and running errands on her bicycle kept her active until she could no longer find her way home. She enjoyed her circle words along with listening to her country music, either in her recliner or on the porch where she loved to swing.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Eugene Wilson, 2nd husband, James Russell Powell; son, Paul Powell; siblings Columbus Ed Ford, Frank Ford, Myles Ford, Willard Ford, Bobby Ford, Mary Elizabeth Floyd, Lillie Beaddie Austin, Lucille McCulley.
Survivors include daughters, Connie (Jimmy) Evett, Sandra Wood, Lisa Troxell, son Phillip (Joy) Powell; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Lakewood Memory Gardens South with Rev. Tony Wilson officiating.
Visitation: Noon until 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home parlor.
Special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga East team, and Dr. Stephen M. Adams UT Family Practice Center.
Mark Anthony Smith, 55, Trion, Ga.
Mark Anthony Smith, age 55 of Trion, passed away at his home in Trion on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
He was a longtime resident of Martin Dale Road in the LaFayette Area and was of the Full Gospel Faith. Mark enjoyed being outdoors, either fishing, hunting, camping or just a relaxing swim. He was a self employed heavy equipment operator for many years and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who will be greatly missed.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Smith and Robertine Martin Smith and siblings, Shelby Williams, Mary Smith, Raymond “Ray” Smith, John C. Smith, James W. “Bud” Smith and Robert Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Hines Smith, children, Mark A. “Tony” (Alicia “Kris”) Smith II of LaFayette, and Trisha R. (Brandon) Whitley of Chickamauga, step-children, Bobby J. (Mary) Hines of Summerville and Ricky L. (Renee) Hines of Trion, sisters, Frances Parker, Charlotte (Wendell) Hamilton, Peggy (Jerry) Farner, Martha Millican and Carol (James) Dodson all of LaFayette, brother, Emmet (Patsy) Smith of Villanow, grandchildren, Kadin, Prezleight, Branklye, Colton, Zander and Nathan J., and several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-LaFayette Chapel.
Relma Jeneece “Hannah” Nance, 81, Ringgold, Ga.
Relma Jeneece “Hannah” Nance, age 81, of Ringgold, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of Keith Baptist Church where she was the pianist for 65 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Sally Hannah; siblings, Hubert (Dorothy) Hannah, Kenneth (Relma) Hannah, Newell (Dib) Hannah, Alice (Coleman) Norris, Ruth (Elmer) McKeehan, Billie (Ray) Westbrook, Doris (Ed) Gilbert and Jenette Hannah.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Garland Nance; children, Philip (Tammy) Nance, Mark Nance, Cindy (Grant) Johnson; grandchildren, Michael (Rebekah) Nance, Brad (Becky) Nance, Steven (Jamie) Nance, Joe Nance, Julie Nance, Nathan (Mariela) Johnson and Emily (Dustin) Salter; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Noon on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in the chapel with Pastor Rick Clark officiating.
Burial: Keith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 18, 2018, and, on Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Annie Hayes Rogers, 95, Chickamauga, Ga.
Mrs. Annie Hayes Rogers, age 95 of Chickamauga, GA passed away Monday- May 14, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Rogers was born April 13, 1923 in Fort Payne, AL to the late Robert and Susie Downs Hayes. She was a homemaker and enjoyed flower & vegetable gardening, baking, sewing, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Rogers is preceded in death by her husband; Harry Eldon Rogers, and a daughter; Virginia Lynn Rogers.
She is survived by her son; Carmon E. Rogers and his wife Judy, and grandchildren; Chip, Carl, and Julie Rogers and great-grandchildren; Cannon, Mallory, and Ava.
Graveside services: Sunday- May 20 at 2:30 PM at Hamilton Memorial Gardens with Jeremy McElhaney officiating.
Visitation: Sunday from noon until 2:00 PM at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Dennis Eugene Stone, 74, Rossville, Ga.
Dennis Eugene Stone, 74, of Rossville, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Mr. Stone was the owner and operator of Dent Carpet and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his farm with chickens and his dog, but most of all, he loved his family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Cullen & Lois Stone, two brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Peggy Sanders Stone; children, Bob (Lisa) Stone & John (Kathie) Stone; grandchildren, Josh Stone, Whitney (John) Miller, and Sarah Stone; great-grandchildren, Cade & Hayden Stone, Oliver, Finn & Archer Miller; sister, Ann Young.
Funeral services: Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Rev. Wayne Casteel officiating.
Interment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
To share expressions of sympathy, visit his memorial page at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.