Marvin “Stump” Martin Jr., 64
Local sports icon Marvin “Stump” Martin Jr., 64, entered God’s Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
He was born on July 18, in Christiansburg, Va. Stump dedicated his life to serving others through God and athletics.
Martin was a graduate of Rossville High School and then attended Carson-Newman College on a football/baseball scholarship. Stump loved God, his family, coworkers, the community, and all of his former players, past and present. In fact, Stump loved everyone he came in contact with.
The loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor and coach recently celebrated his 43rd wedding anniversary with his sweetheart Deborah Cain Martin of Ringgold, Ga. Together, the couple enjoyed the travel softball/baseball lifestyle with their extended Mustangs’ family. Their hobbies included watching the Andy Griffith show, the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs and having sit-down dinners with their only child Misty Dawn and their grandson Austin Taylor Chastain. Sunday fundays included visits with his mother, Sarah Martin and Friday nights were reserved for their local television show Stump on Sports, which served promote local high school athletes for the last 36 years.
Stump served as the director of Parks and Rec for the City of East Ridge where he had a dream and a passion for turning Camp Jordan into a field of dreams. Prior to that he served in the same role for Rossville, Georgia, as well as spending over decade as a sports writer with the Chattanooga News Free Press and also hosted a local ESPN sports radio show.
He is survived by, wife: Deb Martin, daughter: Misty Martin, grandson: Austin Chastain, brother: Marshall Martin (Erin) & niece: Sarah-Catherine Martin of Brentwood, Tennessee; Michael “Chig” Martin (Christy Smith), nephews: Alexander “Xan” Nicolou, Madison & Mckenzie Martin & niece: Lauren Engdale.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin “Chubby” Martin Sr.
Services: 11 AM Monday, May 14, in the funeral home chapel with Pastors Darrell Henry and Denny Manning officiating.
Visitation: 2-8 PM Saturday, May 12, and 1-7 PM Sunday, May 13, at Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.
Marilyn “Lyn” Ransom, 58, LaFayette, Ga.
Marilyn “Lyn” Ransom, age 58, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 surrounded by family.
Lyn was a devoted mother and grandmother. She provided compassionate care for the elderly for 25 years through the services provided by Cozy Manor. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette. Her kind heart and spirit will be missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Austin (Cynthia) and Ransom (Vanessa); daughter, Emma Grace Turner; mother, Marilyn Ransom; brother, Bill Ransom; sisters, Patti Carmody and Suzanne Sand; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 7, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette with Dr. Ted Scoggins and Claude Burgess officiating .
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Austin Jones, Ransom Jones, David Munoz, Claude Burgess, John Yauger, and Jordan Proffitt. Honorary pallbearer: Casey Tudor.
Visitation: Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Youth Program.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
JoAnn Riley, Savannah Ga.
JoAnn Riley, born June 16, 1933 in Savannah GA, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, May 7th, 2018.
She resided in Chattanooga, TN for many years but spent several years in Ringgold, GA. Known by many as Mama JoJo, she lived out her final 7 years in LaFayette, GA, where she was loved and cared for by the caring staff of Pruitt Healthcare of Shepherd Hills.
Her love of music & dancing made her the life of any party. JoAnn loved cutting up with good friends, listening to music by Kenny Chesney or Elvis Presley, and making the people around her laugh, as they created lasting memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ann B. Ray.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy, Kathy, Vickie, and Donna; six grandchildren including Amberly Jackson, Nina and Erica; great grandchildren, Ethan, Damien, Jayce, Landon, and Lil Bug.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jason Brooks officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Charles “Buddy” Reynolds, 81, LaFayette, Ga.
Charles “Buddy” Reynolds, age 81, of LaFayette passed away Wednesday, May 09, 2018.
He was born in Chattooga County on June 7, 1936 to the late D.W. Reynolds and Fannie Greene Simpson Reynolds. He was retired from the City of LaFayette for 31 years and was a member and deacon at Old Way Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Allen Scott; son-in-law, Derek Hancock; special nephew, Billy Ray Burrage; brothers, Donnie and Billy Burrage; sister, Bobbie Goss.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosetta Reynolds; daughter, Kathy Hancock; sons, Ricky (Pam) Reynolds, Wayne (Brandi) Reynolds, Jody (Linda) Reynolds, Tim (Jamie) Reynolds; sister, Faye Haney; brother, Hoyt Burrage; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren including special great granddaughter, Seirra Bennett; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018 at Old Way Baptist Church with Brother David Thompson officiating.
Interment: Littlejohn Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Chris Reynolds, Johnny Scott, Dillon Reynolds, Burt Reynolds, Josh Bennett, and B.J. Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers: the men of the church.
Visitation: Thursday from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Lie in state from 11 a.m. until hour of service on Friday at the church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Carrie Williams Horn, 39, LaFayette, Ga.
Carrie Williams Horn, age 39, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, May 08, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Laura Edwards, and Gwen and Hardy Williams.
Survived by parents, Teresa (Greg) Williams; daughters, Alexis Northern and Paige Northern; sister, Samantha Quinn Gibbs; step-brothers, Alan Williams and Robbie Williams; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with William “Willi” Austin officiating.
Visitation: Saturday from 3 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Herbert Morgan, 83, Rossville, Ga.
Herbert Morgan, age 83, of Rossville, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
He was a member of Moriah Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Zonia Morgan; two sisters; four brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 63 years, Mattie Morgan; children, Rhonda Morgan McCormick, Craig (Diane) Morgan, Bruce (Patsy) Morgan, Maria (Eric) Beagles; brother, James (Gladys) Morgan; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brandon) Wilson, Megan (Ben) Huston, Molly (Brian) Nevins, Hannah (Patrick) Partain, Luke Morgan, Abby Morgan, Maryanne Morgan, Allie Beagles, Grace Beagles; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 1:00 pm on Monday, May 14, 2018 in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Laymond Willoughby and Pastor Randy Lynn officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday and prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Moriah Missionary Fund c/o Moriah Baptist Church, 2864 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.
William Dee “Bill” Oswalt, 54, Chattanooga, Tenn.
William Dee “Bill” Oswalt, 54 of Chattanooga went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
He had lived in the North Georgia area for most of his life, was a member of East Ridge Church of the Nazarene and he was previously employed with ParkMed for the last few years. He enjoyed singing, playing the Trumpet, and loved making people laugh. He was always putting others needs before his own in any situation and he was a loving and devoted husband, father brother and grandfather who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Howard & Jewel Oswalt, Sr.; and his brother, Charles Lowrance.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 30 years, Tina Oswalt; children, Brandon Oswalt, Kenneth Oswalt and Megan Waldron; 2 brothers, twin brother, Jim & (Susie) Bales-Oswalt and Matthew Lowrance; 4 sisters, Regina & (Butch) Oswalt, Lilly & (Steve) Tipton, Tambra & (Bobby) Whitworth and Sissy Hamilton; 8 grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Bob Hilley officiating.
Burial: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Fort Oglethorpe, GA