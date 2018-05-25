Charles “Ed” Johnson Jr., 68, LaFayette, Ga.
Charles “Ed” Johnson Jr., 68, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elaine Martin Johnson; children, Curtis (Tracy) Edward Johnson, Hope Leianne Cureton, Chad (Jen) Johnson, Chet (Toni) Johnson; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Becky (Sam) Ball; brother, Mike (Paula) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Noble Fellowship Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Dimitri “Meekie” Chambers, 16, LaFayette, Ga.
Dimitri “Meekie” Chambers, 16, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
He enjoyed music, playing video games with his friends, reading books, and loved hanging out with his sister, Paris.
His is survived by his mother, Terri Chambers; father, Tony Shelton; sisters, Paris Shelton and Toni Shelton; grandparents, Gwen Chambers, Ray Charles Marsh, Betty Holland, and Calvin Shelton; special aunt, Lisa Chambers; and loving and devoted caregiver for eight years, Cynthia Burse McCoy.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday from 1-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Leon Crowe, 75, of LaFayette, Ga.
Leon Crowe, 75, of LaFayette passed away Friday, May 18, 2018.
In 1961, he co-founded the South Main Trim Shop with his late brother, Melvin, where the business was known to many as Crowe Brothers. Leon owned and operated the shop for 56 years until its closure in 2017. He had a love for music, was a kind hearted man and loved people and animals. He attended Life Gate Church where he was known as the “mint man” to the youth.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hurst Crowe; daughter, Angie Brock; brothers, Melvin Crowe, Ed “Cooter” Crowe and Algin Crowe; sister, Ruth “Yodle” Henry.
He is survived by his daughters, Renea Crowe and April Yoder of LaFayette; sons, Robbie Crowe of LaFayette and Sonny Crowe of Chickamauga; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Lindsey of Rome; and brother, Harold “B.F.” Crow of Rome; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ed Hise officiating.
Interment: Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Mike Brock, Josh Crowe, Paxton Yoder, Ronnie Yoder, Eddie Crowe, and Logan Housley.
Visitation: At the funeral home on Sunday from 4-9 p.m. and on Monday from noon until hour of service.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Reva Joyce Dodd Oldham, 62, Ringgold, Ga.
Reva Joyce Dodd Oldham, age 62, of Ringgold, loving mother and Nana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Born October 2, 1955, Reva grew up in Harrison, TN and graduated from Birchwood High School in 1973. She moved to Ringgold, GA in 1974 where she spent the remainder of her life. She worked for Buster Brown for over 20 years and then worked for Kenco Logistics for 17 years. She retired in May 2017 and spent the last year of her life as a full-time Nana to her grandson Michael and granddaughter Jenna. She had a servant’s heart, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She loved the Lord, her family, and her friends whole-heartedly. We rejoice her reception into Heaven but mourn our earthly loss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Joyce Dodd, and her brother Anthony Dodd.
Survivors include her daughter, Misty Branam and son-in-law Jonathan Branam; grandson, Michael Branam and granddaughter, Jenna Branam; brother, Richard Dodd and sister-in-law, Carolyn Dodd; nieces, Stacy (Randy) Bell, Lauren Whittaker, Heather Whittaker; great nieces, Morgan Bell and Natalie Burns. A special thank you to several extended family and friends including Lisa Kuntz, Mike and Linda Branam, Josh and Jennifer Branam, Brayden Dickson, Chance and Ryder Branam, Geneva Branam, Barbara Brown and family, Donna Carter, Joy Pierce, and Rhonda Tucker who helped make her last 2 months more enjoyable. Special thanks to Dr. Harsha Vardhana and his staff at Erlanger Oncology, Dr. Michael Dant, and Hospice of Chattanooga for their exceptional care.
Visitation: Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Wilson Funeral Home in Ringgold, GA.
Funeral services: Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Keith Jones officiating.
Interment: Catoosa Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.