Ronnie Lee "Red" Goines Sr., 64, Rossville, Ga.
Ronnie Lee "Red" Goines, Sr., age 64, of Rossville, passed away to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of North Georgia and owned City Radiator in Chattanooga for 46 years. He was an enthusiast of antique cars and motorcycles.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Goines, Jr.; parents, Lloyd and Louise Goines; sister Peggy Lowrance; brother Lucky Goines.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Charmaine Goines; daughter, Renee (Tommy) Ferguson; three grandsons, Austin "Tad Pole", Evan and Blake; special sister, Stacy (Tommy) Williams.
Funeral services: 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens-South.
Visitation: 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday and on Saturday until the service time.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneeralhome.com.
Arrangements are by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
Janie Jeanell Bryant, 79, Chatsworth, Ga.
Janie Jeanell Bryant, 79, of Chatsworth, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at her residence.
A native of Dalton, Georgia, Mrs. Bryant had lived for many years in the Fairview Community of Rossville and the last forty years in Chatsworth. Her family was her life and was affectionately known as "Nanny," not only to her family, but all of those that came into her life. She was an excellent "Moma," cook, seamstress, and loved to read.
Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her parents, John & Lola Mae Queen, twin daughters, Dana Lee & Jana Lee Bryant, brothers, Dillon & David Queen, and sisters, Libby Hill & Jessie Brown.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, Roy Lee Bryant, Sr.; children, Victoria (Bobby) Ferguson of Athens, AL, Roy L. "Shorty" (Leisa) Bryant, Jr. of Chatsworth, GA, & Lloyd Lee Bryant, Chatsworth, GA; grandchildren, Tiffany Ratley & Steffany Dressler, Athens, AL, Michelle Poteet, Chatsworth, GA, Ladonna Gadsby & Lindsey Lola Lee Bryant, both of Ft. Oglethorpe; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Brown; brother, Jack Queen; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Jim Bennett officiating.
Interment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Friday from 12:00 noon until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Amanda Rachel Moberly, 40, Rock Spring, Ga.
Amanda Rachel Moberly age 40, of Rock Spring, GA beloved daughter, sister, niece and treasured friend went home to be with The Lord and Savior Tuesday – March 27, 2018. "As for God, His way is perfect"
Amanda was born May 20, 1977 in Chattanooga, TN and had resided most of her life in the northwest Georgia area. She was a graduate of Ridgeland High School – Class of 1996. She was a former resident of Nashville, Indiana where she made many loving friends. She had worked for several hotels in management, but her last job as receptionist at Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson in Dalton was her most enjoyable. After moving to the Rock Spring area her church family became Highlands Presbyterian Church in LaFayette, GA. Through her battle with cancer she had become an encourager to many on Facebook. She had shared her testimony and allowed the battles she had fought to be used to Glorify God. She was an avid Georgia Bulldawgs fan, but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family, especially her nephew: Levi.
She is preceded in death by her father: Randall Carey Moberly, grandparents: Paul & Shelly Moberly, Robert & Shirley Stubbeman, and uncle: Michaell Moberly.
Left to cherish her memory, her beloved mother: Deborah Kay Norris Moberly, sister: Abigail (Randall) Wallace, nephew: Levi Moberly all of Rock Spring, GA, aunts: Linda (Gerald) LaFleur of Red Bank, TN, Barbara (Russell) Stockman of South Africa, Christine Moberly, Sandra Ostrowski, cousins: Sarah (Tom) Wiggs of Ellitsville, IN, Anna Stockman of Sterling, VA. Amanda was a good friend to many and an inspiration to all.
Visitation: Friday – March 30, 2018 at Highlands Presbyterian from 11:00 am until the service.
Funeral services: 1:00 pm with Pastors: Tom May and Bob Borger officiating.
Burial: Wood Station Cemetery.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
David Lee Mitchell, 42, LaFayette, Ga.
David Lee Mitchell, age 42, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Banks; grandfathers, Ellard Mitchell and Cecil Brown; and stepmother, Faye White Mitchell.
He is survived by his sons, Dillon Mitchell and Ryver Mitchell of LaFayette; father, Freddie Mitchell; stepfather, Terry Banks; grandparents, Mildred Mitchell and Louise Brown; brothers, Eugene (April) Mitchell of Rock Spring, Stevie (Beth) Beason and Frankie Beason of LaFayette; sister, Kathy Ellinger Davis of Alabama; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chris Spears officiating.
Interment: Naomi Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Dillon Mitchell, Eugene Mitchell, Stevie Beason, Zach Hampton, Brian Ware, and Cody Howard.
Honorary pallbearers: Ken White and Shannon Shadrick.
Visitation: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mattie Lou Howard, 96, LaFayette, Ga.
Mattie Lou Howard, age 96, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Mattie was one of the charter members of the Harrisburg Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Howard; parents, Oscar and Alma McRae; and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her son and wife, Gary and Teresa Howard of Hixson, Tenn., daughter and husband, Shirley and Charles Wardlaw of LaFayette, four grandchildren, Dax (Amanda) Howard and Dirk Howard of Lakesite, Tenn., Delona Wardlaw and Karen (Donnie King) Wardlaw of Atlanta; and sister, Sue Sosebee of LaFayette.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Harrisburg Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Pam Frye officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Dax Howard, Dirk Howard, David McRae, Butch Byrd, Dover Pence, and Jerry Durham.
Visitation: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Harrisburg Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Wayne Ronald Brown, 73, LaFayette, Ga.
Wayne Ronald Brown, age 73, of LaFayette passed away Friday, March 23, 2018. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Wayne retired from Mount Vernon Mills with 33 years of service and worked part time for George and Dale at Wilson’s Service Station for 44 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston Lee Brown and Eunice Lucille Ray Brown; and sister, Wanda Stephenson.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam (Ken) Wallin of Rossville and Glenda Brown of Alto, Ga.; son, Gene Brown of LaFayette; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jo (Cecil) Brannon of High Point, Ga., Janice McKenzie and Irene Ball both of Rossville; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 5 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 in LaFayette Memory Gardens with Dale Wilson officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Monday from 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mary Frances Long Harris, 85, LaFayette, Ga.
Mary Frances Long Harris, age 85, of LaFayette passed away Monday, March 26, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Junior Harris; sons, Charles Lee Hampton and Wesley Steve Harris; parents, Raymond Paul Long Sr., and Rosa Mitchell Long; sister, Pauline Wallin; brothers, Billy Long, Jerry Long and Raymond "Pappy" Long.
She is survived by her children, Richard Allen Hampton, Terry Rex Hampton, David Ray Hampton, and Tina Lynn Harris; 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Vicky Wallace; brother, Wayne Long; and several nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt and special blessing goes to her granddaughter, Joy Khouanerasa, for her love and support.
Graveside service: 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 in LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Matthew Hampton, Benjamin Hampton, Christopher Hampton, Dameon Barfield, Shane Harris, and Andre Clemons.
Visitation: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family has requested no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association North Georgia Regional Office 922 East Morris Street Dalton, GA 30721.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Russell Phillip Kirk, 66, LaFayette, Ga.
Russell Phillip Kirk, age 66, of LaFayette passed away Monday, March 26, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Kirk Jr., and Opal Russell Kirk; grandparents, Wofford "W.M." Russell and Irene Lee Russell, John Franklin Kirk Sr., and Stella Hilburn Kirk; and sister, Brenda Kirk Green.
He is survived by his sons, Phillip (Kim) Kirk of Ringgold, Mark Kirk and Matt Kirk both of LaFayette; grandchildren, Hunter Kirk and Jason Kirk; sisters, Debbie (Curtis) Green of LaFayette and Pam Holder of Chattanooga; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Brother Marshall Kellett officiating.
No interment.
Visitation: 5 – 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil’s memory at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
James Russell Guffey, 55, Chickamauga, Ga.
James Russell Guffey, age 55, of Chickamauga passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
He is survived by his sister, Judy Fay (Sterling Leming) Cothren of Chickamauga; brothers, Gene (Debbie) Guffey of LaFayette and Randy Allen Guffey of Chickamauga; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Hobert Edward "Buck" Walker, 87, LaFayette, Ga.
Hobert Edward "Buck" Walker, age 87, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Buck was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Annie Walker; brothers, Tom, James "Flip", John, Lester, and Fred Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beulah Baty Walker; son, Eddie (Pam) Walker; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ritchey) Pryor and LeeAnn (Nathaniel) Ballew; great grandchildren, Emma and Natalee Pryor and Kade, Wyatt, Levi, and Liam Ballew; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 5 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Jimmy Weaver and Wayne Chastain officiating.
Interment: Corinth Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Ritchey Pryor, Rudy Yother, Timmy Brown, Nathaniel Ballew, John Longwith, and Kevin McKenzie.
Visitation: 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.