William “Bill” David Gilreath, 78, LaFayette, Ga.
William “Bill” David Gilreath, age 78, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving his country, Bill became a postal clerk with the U.S. Postal Service where he retired after 30 years of service. He was also a member of the LaFayette Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Lee Gilreath and Edna Fletcher Gilreath; siblings, Betty Lee Varner, Larry Joseph Gilreath, and Glenda Jeanette Wilson; and son-in-law, Jonathan Mark Brewster.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pat Gilreath; daughter, Rebecca Gilreath Brewster; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Sarah) Gilreath; grandchildren, Dalton Evan Gilreath, Jackson Mark Brewster, and Graycen Lea Brewster all of LaFayette; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Don Shields officiating.
Pallbearers: Greg Varner, Eric Varner, Doug Varner, Todd Rogers, Dalton Gilreath, and Jackson Brewster. Honorary pallbearers: Donnie McClure, Curry McClure, Wayne Day, Jim Williams, Jim Rushing, and Larry Jones.
Interment: Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation: Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the LaFayette Church of Christ Mission Fund.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.