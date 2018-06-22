Obituaries

William “Bill” David Gilreath, 78, LaFayette, Ga.

William “Bill” David Gilreath, age 78, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving his country, Bill became a postal clerk with the U.S. Postal Service where he retired after 30 years of service. He was also a member of the LaFayette Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Lee Gilreath and Edna Fletcher Gilreath; siblings, Betty Lee Varner, Larry Joseph Gilreath, and Glenda Jeanette Wilson; and son-in-law, Jonathan Mark Brewster.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pat Gilreath; daughter, Rebecca Gilreath Brewster; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Sarah) Gilreath; grandchildren, Dalton Evan Gilreath, Jackson Mark Brewster, and Graycen Lea Brewster all of LaFayette; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Don Shields officiating.

Pallbearers: Greg Varner, Eric Varner, Doug Varner, Todd Rogers, Dalton Gilreath, and Jackson Brewster. Honorary pallbearers: Donnie McClure, Curry McClure, Wayne Day, Jim Williams, Jim Rushing, and Larry Jones.

Interment: Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation: Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the LaFayette Church of Christ Mission Fund.

Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.

