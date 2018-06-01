Effie Rae Townsend Caylor, 92, Villanow, Ga.
Effie Rae Townsend Caylor, 92, of Villanow passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Shepherd Hills Nursing Home.
She attended the Church of God in Rocky Face and retired from Shaw Industries in Dalton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Caylor; sons, Stanley Caylor and Shelby Caylor; granddaughter, Misty Caylor; parents, Sam and Clara Townsend; brothers, Gordon, Edward and Sam Townsend; sisters, Viola Tucker and Winnie Bryant.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Crystal Holder of LaFayette, Brittany Caylor of Fla., and David Caylor of Dalton; great grandchildren, Alec Caylor of LaFayette, Anthony Russell of Dalton and Kindle Russell of Calif.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Tucker officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Othell Tucker, Buddy Townsend, Dusty Townsend, Alec Caylor, Anthony Russell, and Mark Motley.
Honorary pallbearers: Nursing staff of Shepherd Hills.
Visitation: Tuesday from 2 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Shepherd Hills for the loving, compassionate and professional care given to Ms. Caylor.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Margaret Statts-York, 92, Dallas, Ga.
Margaret Statts-York passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2018, at the age of 92, after an extended illness.
Formerly of LaFayette, she had been residing in WellStar Paulding Nursing Facility in Dallas, Georgia after leaving her son and daughter-in-law's home, also in Dallas, Georgia, in which she had been living for the past ten years.
Margaret was the daughter of Burl and Mary Stewart of LaFayette, Georgia and sister of Jimmy, Richard, Mildred, Ruth, Beatrice, Roy, and Alfred Stewart, all of whom preceded her in death. She was married to Ralph Statts and Lonnie York, both of whom also preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son, Ronnie Statts, daughter-in-law, Glennis, grandchildren Aaron, Jason and Misty Statts, Jennifer Chadwick, Krista Briggs and great-grandchild, Jordan Davis. Margaret is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.
Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church of LaFayette and volunteered over the years helping others who were ill or in need. She was an accomplished baker and cook for many in the community. She also had an undying love for working in the garden. Margaret worked in retail sales at Barwick Carpet and retired from Rhyne Brothers Pharmacy.
Visitation: Friday, June 1st, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home in LaFayette, Georgia.
Graveside service: LaFayette Cemetery at 4:30 p.m.
Patricia Gail Henry Avans, 57, LaFayette, Ga.
Patricia Gail Henry Avans, 57, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sherman Henry and Betty Davis Henry; sister, Cynthia Carol England.
She is survived by her daughter, Brianna (Jake) Stanford of Hixson, Tenn; sons, Tim Avans of LaFayette and Jeremiah (Shandy) Avans of Trenton; grandchildren, Jayden Wilson, Arabella Ledford and Bryson Stanford; sister, Vickie (H.L.) Anderson of LaFayette; brothers, Randall (Judy) Henry and Roger Johnson of LaFayette; several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Beatrice McCoy Kidd Norman, 77, Rossville, Ga.
Beatrice McCoy Kidd Norman, 77 of Rossville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in a local health care facility.
She was the daughter of the late Harvey Wallace and Gladys McCoy and was preceded in death by her brothers, Roland and Harvey McCoy. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School where she was an honor student and secretary of Merry Macs. Before her early retirement, Beatrice was employed with Cutter Laboratories and served as an agent with Commonwealth and American General Life Insurance Companies. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her kind, loving, generous, and caring ways. She enjoyed spending time most of all with her family. She enjoyed trips to the beach, family cookouts, celebrating birthdays, listening to music, and looking for bargains at local yard sales.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Vicki, Ronnie, and Eddie Kidd, Tricia(Bobby) Patterson and Janice(Thad) Narramore; brother Richard Wayne (Carmen) McCoy; sisters in law Elizabeth and Norma McCoy, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Please visit her online guestbook at lane-southcrestchapel.com to share expressions of sympathy and view her memorial tribute.
Funeral services: Saturday, June 2nd at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Rev Rocky Bradford officiating.
Burial: Lakewood Memory Gardens, East.
Visitation: Friday, June 1st from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.