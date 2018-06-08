Cecil “Lamar” Wooten, 72, Rossville, Ga.
Cecil “Lamar” Wooten age 72, of Rossville, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Sunday night – June 3, 2018.
He was born in LaFayette, Georgia and graduated from LaFayette High School - Class of 1963. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Synthetic/Shaw Industries after twenty seven years of service. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Flintstone, Georgia. He was a proud veteran and a member of the V.F.W. – Post 3679, where he served as Chaplain. He was an avid Georgia Bulldawgs fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog: Lu Lu.
He is preceded in death by his father: Cecil Gordon Wooten, son: Greg Wooten and daughter: Suzanne Scott.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years: Carolyn Parker Wooten of Rossville, GA, mother: Margaret “Virginia” Hampton Wooten of LaFayette, GA, son-in-law: Steven (Amy) Scott of Rock Spring, GA, granddaughters: Reagan Scott of Athens, GA, Logan and Parker Scott of Rock Spring, GA, brothers-in-law: Sam and Kenneth Parker.
Visitation: Thursday – June 7, 2018 at Valley View Baptist Church in Flintstone, Georgia from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Brown and Steven Scott.
Entombment: Friday – June 8, 2018 in Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mrs. Carolyn Wooten for Lamar’s favorite charities or Valley View Baptist Mission Funds.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Donald “Donnie” Ray Gassett, 63, Ringgold, Ga.
Donald “Donnie” Ray (Dad/Daddy/Poppa) Gassett, 63, of Ringgold, Georgia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at home surrounded by his family.
He was an employee of Lift-One where he worked for 42 years and was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Edward and Bertie Mae Evans Gassett; and half-sister, Margaret Ann Crabtree.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kaye Cummings Gassett of Ringgold, GA.; two children, Kayce (Joey) Mathis of Ringgold, GA., and Kiley Gassett of Ringgold, GA.; three grandchildren, Gunnar, Brooklyn and Noah Mathis; brother, James “Butch” Douglas Gassett of Chickamauga, GA.; several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Rickey Dale Keith, 58, LaFayette, Ga.
Rickey Dale Keith, 58, of LaFayette passed away at his residence Friday, June 1, 2018.
He had many careers throughout his life including an EMT and Paramedic instructor, a deputy for the Walker County Sheriff Department, a Park Ranger for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a security officer for Cornerstone Medical, as well as working many years alongside his father at OK Auto Sales in Center Post. Rickey was a member of Chattooga Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Van Hunter Keith; father, Junior Keith; niece, Demera Keith Robinson.
He is survived by his fiancée, Sherry Huggins; children, Katherine “Katie” Nicole Keith, Jacob Daniel Keith, Ansley Noelle McEver, and Jerrica Lynn McEver; mother, Opal Keith; grandchildren, Nevaeh Lee Kennedy Keith, Avrie Noelle Graham and Lucus Kent Carney; brother, Danny (Kathy) Keith; niece, Laura Katherine Smalley; nephew, Jonathan Daniel Smalley; great nephews, Jefferson Cash Robinson and Trevor Slayde Robinson.
Memorial service: 4 p.m. Monday, June 4, 2018 at Chattooga Baptist Church with Dr. William Swanson officiating.
A private burial will be held at a later date in the church cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers: Jody Gilreath, Keith Hurley, Joe Waters, Robert “Cobb” Chandler, Tommy Franks, Ricky Sims, Tim Hamilton, Anthony Buffington, and Jeff Mann.
Heartfelt thanks goes to Tapestry Hospice, especially to Lachrisha Simmons, for their kindness, support and love shown to Rickey and the family in his final days.
Visitation: Monday from 2 p.m. until hour of service at the church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
James Edward Pittman, 70, Resaca, Ga.
James Edward Pittman, 70, of Resaca passed away Friday, June 1, 2018.
He retired from Cornet Carpet after 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Pittman; grandson, Mason Edge; parents, Jim David Pittman and Almarie Williams Pittman; brothers, Roy Pittman and Martin Pittman.
He is survived by his grandson, James Dawson Pittman; sister, Dorothy Pittman Weaver of LaFayette; brothers, Tommy (Janet) Pittman of Ringgold, Olin Pittman of Chatsworth and Jerry (Estelle) Pittman of Rossville; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Alice Miolen.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Paul Goodman officiating.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Edith Mae King Parker, 83, LaFayette, Ga.
Mrs. Edith Mae King Parker, age 83, of LaFayette went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 03, 2018.
Edith was born on April 16, 1935 to the late Horace King and Lucille Dooley Arnold. She was born in Summerville, Georgia and graduated from Chattooga County High School. Edith then married the love of her life, Rev. John Paul Parker on June 03, 1960. For 30 years she was the secretary for the LaFayette First United Methodist Church and she was also a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Rev. John Paul Parker; son and daughter-in-law, John Paul Parker, Jr. and Judy; granddaughter, Jennifer (Rodney) Simpson; great grandchild, Tori Athena Brooks; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: 7 p.m. Monday, June 04, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Avans officiating.
Interment: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Her nephews.
Visitation: At the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until hour of service.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Lana Faye Smith White, 69, LaFayette, Ga.
Lana Faye Smith White, 69, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2018.
She was a loving mother and always looked on the bright side of life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene White; son, Barry Wayne White; parents, J.D. Smith and Lily Whitfield Smith; sisters, Deborah Baxter and Billie Oates; brothers, Jerry Smith and Jap Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Faye White and half-daughter, Brenda Bunch; half-son, Gary White; grandchildren, Alaina McGuire, Andrew Gilbreath, Kimberly Lemming, Kassidy White, Trevar White, Tyler White, Brandon Simpson, and Nicole Kinsey; several great grandchildren; sisters, Melanie Sparks, Regina Rape and Margene Reynolds; brothers, Sam, Ricky and Bob Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Charles Lee and Joel Glenn officiating.
Interment: White Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Bobby Smith, Joey Smith, Stephen Smith, Jacob Sparks, Brandon Simpson, and Shane Sparks. Honorary pallbearers: Adam McGuire, Deril Shaw and Andrew Gilbreath.
Visitation: Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.