Glenda Irene Cross, 77, Rock Spring, Ga.
Glenda Irene Cross, 77, of Rock Spring passed away early on Friday, June 22, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Paul Cross; father and mother, Glen “Doc” Reavely and Laura Virginia Rhinehart Reavely.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Reavely of Rock Spring, Ga.; sisters, Mary (Donnie) Rodgers and Kay (Raymond) Proctor of Ringgold, Ga.; brother, Ray Reavely of Ringgold, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018 in the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Ringgold.
Visitation: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Lucille Long, 93, of Rossville, Ga.
Lucille Long, age 93, of Rossville, passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Graveside service: 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Ron Reagan officiating.
Arrangements are by W.L Wilson & Sons Funeral Home, Ft. Oglethorpe.
Lemuel Harold Peters Jr., 64, LaFayette, Ga.
Lemuel Harold Peters Jr., 64, of LaFayette passed away Monday, June 25, 2018.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed playing horseshoes, camping, truck driving, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lemuel Harold Peters Sr., and Grace Gamblin Peters; brothers, Charles “Chuck” Gowan and John Gowan; sister, Sue Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sherry Dianne Peters; daughter, Ramonia Womble; son, Scott (Breonna) Peters; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers, James (Jo) Gowan and Gene (Linda) Gowan; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the funeral home.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Burl Pence, 76, LaFayette, Ga.
Burl Pence, 76, of LaFayette passed away on June 25, 2018. He was born September 7, 1941 in LaFayette, Georgia, to George and Annie (Hill) Pence, who have preceded him in death.
He was preceded in death by his son Phillip Andrew Pence and his twin brother Earl Pence.
Burl is survived by his son, James Watson (Shannon) and his daughter, Lisa McIntosh (Loch), his brother, Bill Pence (Joan) and sister, Lena Arnold (Jim). He is also survived by his longtime companion Charlotte Asher. Burl has 6 grandchildren, Andrea, Angela, Christine, Andrew, Ivy and Vance; 11 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and two nephews.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday June 30, 2018 at Wallis Wilbanks Funeral Home with Brian Dixon officiating.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until hour of service.
Matthew Aaron Ridley, 34, LaFayette, Ga.
Matthew Aaron Ridley, age 34, of LaFayette passed away Monday, June 25, 2018.
Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lynn Ridley.
Survived by his children, Peyton Lynnette Ridley, and Jordan Alexander Ridley; brother, James Allen Ridley; several aunts, uncles, cousins also survive.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 2, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
No interment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home.
Visitation: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Margaret Ann Plemons Wright, 71, Ringgold, Ga.
Margaret Ann Plemons Wright, 71, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a member of Indian Springs Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar George and Mildred Touchstone Plemons; and brother, Charles Plemons.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kermit Wright of Ringgold, GA.; two daughters, Kim (Jody Stillwell) Kabir of Tunnel Hill, GA., and April (Mike) Butler of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Imogene (Frankie) Vaughn of Rome, GA.; three grandchildren, Angel Butler, Hunter Butler and Brittany Kabir, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 2, 2018 at Indian Springs Church of God with Pastor Alex Lawhon officiating.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Monday from 11:00 A.M. until funeral time at the church.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.