William Darrin Pell, 47, LaFayette, Ga.
William Darrin Pell, 47, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Bo Decker; and sister, Stacy Boulan.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda Mann Decker; father, Wendell Pell; brothers, Charles Decker, Joseph Decker and Todd Pell; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Gospel Light Christian Fellowship Church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Amy Denise King, 40, Rock Spring, Ga.
Amy Denise King, 40, of Rock Spring passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Kandyce King; mother, Giavonna Frady; father, Mitchell King; sisters, Dena Herrera, Staci King and Miranda King; nieces and nephews, Johnny Brown Jr., Bailey Dean, Cassandra Brown, Shayna Morgan, Madison Morgan, and Devaughn King; and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Interment: McIntyre Cemetery.
Visitation: Wednesday from 12 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mary Jo Caylor Brown, 69, LaFayette, Ga.
Mary Jo Caylor Brown, 69, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Caheely of LaFayette; grandchild, Erin Caheely; sister and caregiver, Judy (Benny) Marks of LaFayette, sisters, Debbie (Don) Purdy of Trion, Ga., and Nancy (Tony) Ward of Pensacola, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Howard Russell Harris, 89, LaFayette, Ga.
Howard Russell Harris, 89, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Shepherd Hills surrounded by his loving family.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Odum Harris; son, Gary “Red” Harris; grandson, Mark Wayne Harris; and brother, Richard “Buck” Harris.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Jerry) Hamilton; sons, Barry (Janice) Harris and Malcolm (Ann) Harris; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor William Harris officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Rocky Hamilton, Scott Hamilton, Neill Harris, Rusty Harris, Michael Hamilton, Timmy VanDyke, Robert Edwards, and Justin Manis. Honorary pallbearers: Dewey Blalock, Robert Sprayberry, Cameron Barnes, Roger Morgan, Rich Pasquel, Runt Thornton, W.G. Cordell, and Edward Crouch III.
Visitation: Wednesday from 6 – 9 p.m. and on Thursday from 12 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.