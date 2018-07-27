Jerry Lamar Chandler, 86, LaFayette, Ga.
Jerry Lamar Chandler, 86, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018.
He was born on March 19, 1932 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Houston Lamar Chandler of Trion, Ga. Mr. Chandler was raised in LaFayette where he resided with his loving wife of 62 years, Lucille Thomas Chandler.
He was a 1952 graduate of LaFayette High School, after which he served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a Project Engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation for 30 years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, LaFayette. He was also a member of the Western Masonic Lodge #91.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Lamar Chandler and Jeffrey David Chandler; sister, Gwendolyn Williams; and brother, Robert Chandler.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Chandler of LaFayette; son, Mark (Rhonda) Chandler of Rock Spring; grandsons, Clayton (Emily) Chandler of Rock Spring, Tyler Chandler of LaFayette, Zach Chandler of LaFayette, and granddaughter, Brook Chandler Hall of Atlanta; one great grandchild, Leo Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. in the LaFayette City Cemetery with Pastor Derrell O’Neal officiating.
Visitation: Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Charles Robert Green, 83, LaFayette, Ga.
Charles Robert Green, 83, of LaFayette passed away Friday, July 20, 2018.
He was a member of Community Baptist Church on Lee Mason Road. Charles worked at Barwick Mills in LaFayette and retired from Shaw Industries.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Keith Green; parents, James Charlie Green and Lillie Lowrance Green; sisters, Zula Thomas and Nannie Green; brothers, Delmar Green and Steve Green.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Cordell of LaFayette; sons, Mike (Amy) Green, Jeff Green and Eric (Joyce) Green all of LaFayette; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Clarkson of Chickamauga; brothers, Ronald Green and Jim Green both of LaFayette; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 5 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Brother David Thompson officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery
Visitation: Sunday from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Monday from 4 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mary Martha Harper, 64, of Rossville, Ga.
Mary Martha Harper, 64, of Rossville, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 at her residence.
Ms. Harper was born on February 16, 1954 to the late Clyde Justice & Margaret Shortridge and was employed and administrative assistant at Western Electric for many years. She enjoyed attending Christian Concerts, volunteering at Hutcheson Medical Center, spending time with grandchildren, and going to church.
Ms. Harper was also preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Justice, and sister, Gay Stephens.
Survivors include her children, Beth Harper, Wesley Harper & Kenneth (Robin) Harper; brother, James Shortridge; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Friday, July 27th at 7:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel.
Visitation: Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.