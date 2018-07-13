James Edsel Ingram Jr., 87
James Edsel Ingram Jr., 87, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on July 13, 2018.
A devout family man, he was born December 28, 1930 in Carroll County, Georgia as the oldest of 13 brothers and sisters. The son of a pastor and homemaker, Mr. Ingram developed his work ethic farming and tending to his younger siblings. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, where he served as Electronics Technician Second Class, he was employed with Cotton Producers in Atlanta. He met and later married the love of his life, Sara Gordon, on December 24, 1954. He transferred to LaFayette in 1957 as manager of Farmers Mutual Exchange. In 1960, he was invited to join Hammond-Jones Hardware where he enjoyed a 44-year career developing special friendships and earning the respect of community and business leaders. During this time, Mr. Ingram was a charter member of the LaFayette Optimist Club. He served as commissioner of the LaFayette Housing Authority for seven years. In 1996, he was honored as Small Business Person of the year through Walker County Chamber of Commerce. He was also a charter member of Walker County Partners for Educational Progress (WACOPEP) where he served in the development of the education of our youth in the Walker County School system. As a devoted supporter of children's education in his community, Mr. Ingram actively served on various PTO boards, local band boosters, sponsored vocational scholarships, provided employment opportunities for high school students through work-based learning, and promoted extracurricular activities for children of all ages. Through his service in WACOPEP, he was one of the first recipients of the prestigious Arnold Eaves Partner of the Year Award. Mr. Ingram retired from Hammond-Jones Hardware in 2004. In his years after leaving the hardware store, he spent time with his beautiful wife, played golf with friends, and cherished the time he spent with his family. His nine grandchildren brought much joy to his life as did he to theirs. He was a faithful servant of LaFayette First United Methodist Church for over sixty years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Ingram Sr., and Evelyn Shirah Ingram; brothers, Neil Ingram, Curtis Ingram, Max Ingram, and Keith Ingram; and sister, Marsha Ingram.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 63 years, Sara Ingram; daughter, Susan Ingram Key (Allen); sons, James Stephen Ingram (Kathy), Douglas Franklin Ingram (Angie) and William Keith Ingram (Wendy); grandchildren, Jonathan Ingram (Kelly), Jessica Ingram, Matthew Ingram, Kurt Ingram, Cole Ingram, Will Ingram, Wes Ingram, Andy Key, and Tyler Key (Whitney); sisters, Linda Linderman (David), Joy Prangley and Patricia O’Shields (Roy); brothers, Bobby Ingram (Nancy), Kenneth Ingram, Cam Ingram, and Tony Ingram (Maureen); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the LaFayette First United Methodist Church with Rev. Randall Massengill and Rev. David Autry officiating.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Ron Harrison, Albert Ellis, Dan Priest, Hugh Overfield, Guy Pope, Bob Forester, Bob Lamborn, Jack Hart, Bill Whitten, Friday Lunch Group, and Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: Saturday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LaFayette First United Methodist Church Youth Fund.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Allen Lee “Pete” Watts, 69, of LaFayette, Ga.
Allen Lee “Pete” Watts, 69, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Mohawk Industries.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Watts and Frances Atkins Watts; brothers, Ronnie and Dennis Watts; and sister, Sheila Carter.
He is survived by his son, Brian (Tracy) Allen Watts of Tunnel Hill, Ga.; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Brindle of Dalton, Ga., Patricia (David) Irwin of Cleveland, Tenn., Ruth (Steven) Spencer of Dalton, Ga., Judy (Kenneth) Lawson of Chickamauga, Ga.; brother, Michael (Sandy) Watts of LaFayette; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Dr. Greg Collins and Pastor Darrell Coffman officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Brian Watts, Kenneth Lawson, David Watts, Jesse Griffin, Jeffrey Griffin, and Chad Scimia. Honorary pallbearer: Sonny Peck.
Visitation: Monday from 1 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Ralph Samuel Patterson, 91, LaFayette, Ga.
Ralph Samuel Patterson, 91, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018.
He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS LSM-48. He worked for E.T. Barwick Mills for many years and retired from Burtco in Chickamauga. Ralph was a deacon of Friendship Baptist Church for many years and was a loving father and grandfather who loved the Lord. His hobbies included fishing, singing in church, an avid ginseng hunter and beekeeper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Irene Patterson; sisters, Sarah O’Bryant, Frances Patterson and Louise Patterson; brother, Marvin Patterson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Jo Snyder Patterson; daughter, Jan (Rickey) Burrage; sons, Curtis (Liz) Patterson and Mike (Kathy) Patterson; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Dr. Robert Patterson and Pastor Dennis England officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are grandsons.
Visitation: Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Jennie Merle McGaha Jones, 81, LaFayette, Ga.
Jennie Merle McGaha Jones, 81, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.
She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. Jennie was known by many for her gift of cooking and even wrote her own cookbook “Home Cookin’ with Jennie and Harold Jones” where she proudly passed on her family recipes to anyone that shared her love of cooking. From everyday rituals, like Sunday dinner for the family, the annual Christmas breakfast spread, to her homemade doughnuts, she made sure her family knew they were special to her.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Arnold; brothers, Leon McGaha, Jimmy McGaha and Russell McGaha.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold “Cotton” Jones; daughters, Vanessa King and Sandra and Jip Hamilton; son, Steve and Sheila Jones; grandchildren, Mason King, Hillary Millican, David Hamilton, and Jon Hamilton; great grandchildren, Isaac Hamilton, Jacob Hamilton, Grace Hamilton, Lanie Hamilton, and Jesse Millican; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 7 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Avans officiating.
Interment: Tuesday at 11 a.m. in LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: David Hamilton, Jon Hamilton, Mason King, Bill Sylar, David Johnson, and Edward Mitchell.
Visitation: Monday from 5 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Joy Rene Patton, 49, LaFayette, Ga.
Joy Rene Patton, 49, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.
She was born on July 20, 1968 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is the daughter of Jim and Koy Patton, mother of Luke Gilleland and Raleigh Lewis, and sister to Kim Patton. She went to school in LaFayette and was a graduate of Berry College. A hairdresser by trade, Joy loved her work family and clients and was excited to go to work each day. Animals were her passion and she could not bear to see dogs, well any animals, neglected or abused. She had a love for books and was an avid reader and was a stickler for proper English usage and pronunciation. She adored all of her friends and would have done anything for them.
Grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Elizabeth Langley and Mr. and Mrs. Raleigh Patton precede her in death.
Funeral service: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette with Dr. Warren Moorhead and Rev. Derrick Fielder officiating.
Visitation: Thursday from 5 p.m. until hour of service at the church.
Pallbearers: Zack DeBord, Brandon Whitten, Roy Hambrick, Jip Hamilton, Richard Wright, and Preston Stephenson. Honorary pallbearers: Hunter Gordy and Dustin Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walker County Library 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette GA 30728 or to the Walker County Animal Shelter 5488 N. Marble Top Rd., Chickamauga, GA 30707.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.