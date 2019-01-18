Harry L. Kelley, 89, West Armuchee, Ga.
Harry L. Kelley, age 89, of West Armuchee passed away at home on Friday afternoon January 11, 2019 following a long battle with lung cancer.
He was looking forward to being able bodied in heaven and ready to resume the work of building houses that he always loved. He was a member of Subligna Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Evelyn Kelley; daughter, Debbie Rojas; son, Randy (Jean) Williams; granddaughters, Christy Williams and Sheana Cook; grandsons, Anthony (Mandy) Bright and LeBron Williams; brother, Ray Kelley; sister, Ruby Taylor; and great grandchildren, Maycee Bright, Abbey Bright, Blakely Cook, Justin Cook, Cheyenne Williams, and Madison Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, January 14 at Subligna Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Bishop officiating.
Interment: Subligna Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Alan McKnight, Lamar Neal, Mike Pinion, Ragan Pinion, Terry Snyder, and David Woosley.
Honorary pallbearers: Subligna Baptist Church Men's Sunday School Class.
Visitation: Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Monday an hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.