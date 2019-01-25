Emily JoAnn McClure, 83, Rock Spring, Ga.
Emily JoAnn McClure, age 83, of Rock Spring passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
She was a member of Rock Spring Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlin McClure and Ruth Wallis McClure; brothers, Scotty McClure, Marshal McClure, Edward McClure, Don McClure, and Dan McClure; sisters, Marie Mosteller and Berlene McClure; and aunt, Mutt Wallis.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Bertha McClure and Alberta McClure; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, January 26 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Patrick Cooper and John Brantley officiating.
Visitation: An hour before the service at the funeral home.
Interment: Rock Spring Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Clay Howard, Gerald Queen, Darin Queen, Joe Storey, Jim Gawthrop, and Jacob Stanifer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bus Fund at Rock Springs United Methodist Church 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, GA 30739 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mary Jo West, 76, LaFayette, Ga.
Mary Jo West, age 76, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy West; mother, Beatrice Rogers; brothers, Sonny Rogers and Jerry Rogers.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Kelli) West of Powder Springs, Ga.; granddaughter, Tanya Hall; great grandchild, Aiden Hall; both of Kennesaw, Ga.; brother, Bobby Rogers of LaFayette; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, January 26 at LaFayette Memory Gardens with Pastor Matthew Ruddell officiating.
Honorary pallbearers: Bryan Rogers, Todd Rogers, Mike Rogers, Chris Rogers, Jeff McCurry, and Matthew Ruddell.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.