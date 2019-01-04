Millie Chappell, 85, LaFayette, Ga.
Millie Chappell, age 85, of LaFayette passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Millie Ann was born in Garden City, Ala., on March 7, 1933 to the late Gladys E. Kretzschmar and Ben D. McKenzie. Her goal in life was to try and be a good Christian, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a friend to all. Millie served her churches working in the nursery and the Beginners and Primary Department and was a church pianist for several years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette. She also worked with Sunbeams, G.A.’s and Girl Scouts. She was a grade mother in the schools that her children attended and was an avid fundraiser for the schools. Millie supported her husband and children wholeheartedly in all their activities and work.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bobby D. Chappell; daughters, Beth and husband Milford Morgan; Karen and husband Ken Stoker, and Cheryl and husband Dale Wilson; grandchildren, Cheribeth Swanson, Ben Stoker, Grady Wilson (Deanna), Liza Morgan, and Mary Wilson; and great grandson, Parker Wilson.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 29th at the LaFayette City Cemetery with Dr. Warren Moorhead and Rev. Derrick Fielder officiating.
Visitation: Prior to the service at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette starting at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers: Ben Stoker, Grady Wilson, Johnny Brimer, John Carpenter, Jeff Bennett, and Jeff Suttle.
Honorary pallbearers: Chucky Ware, Rocky Upshaw, Tony Burse, Greg McCalmon, Jo Brock, Myra Wilhelm, Virginia Ezell, Claudette Morrison, and Hugh Overfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America 214 Overlook Circle Ste. 153 Brentwood, TN 37027, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Patrick Daniel Doyle, 47, LaFayette, Ga.
Commander Patrick Daniel Doyle, age 47, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends.
Born on November 20, 1971, he is the son of Mary Ann Lamb Doyle and the belated Daniel Francis Doyle, III.
He was an avid outdoorsman and Georgia Bulldogs fan. He loved God, family, friends, community, and nation. His last 20-plus years were spent protecting and serving all of the above. His career began in the jail where he progressed on to patrolman, Detective, and his final title as Commander of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. His distinguished service career is undeniable.
However, the title he cherished above all was “Dad”. There was nothing in this world that he loved more than his son, PJ. Countless hunting and fishing trips, ball games, shooting ranges, Scouting, 4-H and FFA events, it did not matter what it was if it meant spending time with “the boy.” A more loving and dedicated husband and father will never be found.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Dacia Henton Doyle; son, Patrick Daniel Doyle Jr., both of LaFayette; mother, Mary Ann Doyle, Macon, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Chris (Karen) Doyle of Simpsonville, S.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Katie (Brandon) Williams of Carrollton, GA.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Mary Henton; brother-in-law, Derrick Henton all of LaFayette, GA; nieces and nephews, Mary Elizabeth Doyle, Madison Doyle, David Doyle, Reece Williams, Mallory Williams, Gracie Henton, Addison Henton, and Dylan Henton; and so many others that called him “Uncle Patrick.”
He leaves behind a plethora of funny phrases and countless memories. The world is a better place because he was here.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette with visitation prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church.
No interment.
Pallbearers: Ryan Matthews, Caine Railey, Matt Cole, Greg Cross, Crystal Sprouse, David Gilleland, Patrick Cook, and Dewayne Brown.
Honorary pallbearers: Chris Doyle, Brandon Williams, Derrick Henton, Jerry Durham, Greg Ramey, Greg Blaylock, Stacey Blaylock, Jimmy Pledger, and Patrick Stanfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Patrick Daniel Doyle Jr. Scholarship Fund at The Bank of LaFayette.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Patsy Ann Meek Littlejohn Shepherd Stephens, 80, Flintstone, Ga.
Patsy Ann Meek Littlejohn Shepherd Stephens, age 80, of Flintstone passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019.
She was a retired LPN, working the Northwest Georgia area including Rockmart. She also had a passion for writing country music.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayland Littlejohn and Horace Shepherd; parents, Samuel Robert Meek and Ruby Nichols Meek; brothers, Jim Meek and Don Meek; and sister, Margie Ward.
She is survived by her husband, David Stephens of Flintstone; daughters, Tena Edwards of LaGrange, Ga., Susan (Richard) Bailey of LaFayette, and Kathy (Jim) Jordan of Chickamauga; sons, Ricky Littlejohn of LaFayette, Wesley Stephens, Mike (Kim) Stephens all of Flintstone, and Wayne (Cathy) Stephens of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Sam (Minnie) Meek Jr. of Ringgold; grandchildren, Alexandra, Derek, Ashley, Brandon, Justin, Cody, and Jeremy; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, January 5th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Visitation: Prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Grandsons and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers: Wanda Dunagan, Lydia Weems, and Mary Jo Tripplet.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mark D. Rigsby, 59, Rossville, Ga.
Mark D. Rigsby, age 59 of Rossville, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Rigsby and brother, Joel Rigsby.
Survivors include his mother, Louise Rigsby; brother, Buddy (Sue) Rigsby; sister, Beverly (Kenny) Hudson; sister, Carol (Don Hodge) Fonville; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Noon, Saturday, January 5, 2018 at Beautiful Greenwood Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Smith officiating.
Visitation: 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday at the Ft. Oglethorpe Chapel of Wilson Funeral Home.