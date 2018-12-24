Maggie Lee Hullender Carr, 81, Ringgold, Ga.
Maggie Lee Hullender Carr, 81, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Wednesday December 19, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a member of Woodstation United Methodist Church and a former employee of Ringgold Telephone Company where she worked for 19 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ira Lee Hullender; mother, Maggie Lee Byrd Hullender; and grandmother, Myrtle Bridges Hullender.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie C. Carr of Ringgold, GA.; step-mother, Margie Hullender of Tunnel Hill, GA.; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Tammy Carr of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Marie Land of Ooltewah, TN.; four brothers, Billy Hullender of Tunnel Hill, GA., Lebron Hullender of Ringgold, GA., Kenneth Hullender of Dalton, GA., and Chris Hullender of Tunnel Hill, GA.; three grandchildren, Eric Carr, Megan Benac, and Savannah Carr; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Garland Hullender and Rev. Oscar Stapp officiating.
Interment: Woodstation Cemetery.
Visitation: 3-8 P.M. Friday and 9 A.m. until funeral time Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Kenneth Ray Justice, 72, Ringgold, Ga.
Kenneth Ray Justice, 72, of Ringgold passed away on December 17, 2018 at the Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga, TN, after a short illness.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents John and Opal Justice; brothers Charles, Billy and Harold Justice; sister Barbara Hoover; and granddaughter Alexis Adair.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of eighteen years, Sandra Justice; sons John (Shonna) and Michael (Dominique) Justice; daughters Sarah (Clint) Baggett, Wendy Cargle and Kim Cargle; brothers Jay (Carolyn), Roy (Edith) Justice; sisters Linda Matthews and Joyce Justice; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Celebration of life service: At a later date.
In charge of arrangements: Companion Funeral & Cremation Service, 2415 Georgetown Road NW, Cleveland, TN 37311
Johnny Cecil Walden, Jr., 60 Flintstone, Ga.
Johnny Cecil Walden, Jr., 60 of Flintstone, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was of the Baptist faith. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and was previously employed with BSI Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and loved his beagle & his goats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny & Peggy Sue Walden, Sr. and two sons, Josh & Jason Walden.
Survivors include his brother & sister-in-law, Jackie & Vicky Walden.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 27, 2018 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel.
Visitation: from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Declan Reid Handy and Remington Fox Handy, infants
Declan Reid Handy and Remington Fox Handy, infant son and daughter of Christopher and Nisa Handy passed away December 16th and 17th, 2018, respectively, in Erlanger hospital.
In addition to their parents, Declan and Remington are survived by their fur-siblings, Boo, Nymeria, Walker, and Kash; grandparents, Candace (Eddie) Hamrick, Mark Handy and Gretel Seham; uncles, A.J. Bond and David Handy; and godparents, Luke & Lauren Pettit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Declan and Remington to the Erlanger Perinatal Bereavement group, account #B3597.
Private memorial service: At a late date.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Erlanger labor and delivery unit for their love, care and compassion.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Thomas Clifford Evans, 71
Thomas Clifford Evans, 71 passed away Friday, December 21, 2018.
He was born in Chickamauga to the late Carl and Dorothy Webb Evans. Thomas was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area. Early in life, Thomas served in the United States Army. He was the proud owner of Evans Heating & Air where he continued his work. Thomas loved to fish and hunt; he also was a member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Evans.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Susan Evans; sons, Christopher (Tracy) Evans, Michael (Aimee) Evans, Tommy Evans and Daryl Evans; step-son, Tony Clark; 1 brother; 3 sisters; grandchildren, Makenna, Lelia, Michael Clark and Victoria Barley; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, 3239 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia 30742