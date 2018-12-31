Blanche Elizabeth Griffin Green, 72, Kingston, Ga.
Mrs. Blanche Elizabeth Griffin Green, better known as “Dottie”, age 72, of Connesena Road, Kingston, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 23, 2018 at her home.
Mrs. Green was born in Lafayette, GA, February 28, 1946, daughter of the late Clarence Lee Griffin, Sr and Evelyn Marie Young Griffin. She was a member of Connesena Baptist Church. Dottie was owner operator for 35 years of the GNC in Cartersville and a real-estate investor. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her most prized possessions, especially the little ones Griffin, Wyatt, and Wade. She enjoyed being with her family, going shopping, and was a magnificent cook. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Edward Griffin and a brother, Bud Griffin.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Green; daughter, Marcy Wells Cooper; stepdaughters, Michele Boyd Louthan and Robbie Pierce; grandchildren, Colin (Haley) Martin, McKenzie Elizabeth Black, Griffin Reed Dobbs, great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Wade Martin; brother, Carl Griffin; sisters, Elsie Leib, Carolyn Ash, and Mildred Branum; sister-in-law and best friend, Elsie Healy and several other brother and sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home in Adairsville with Rev. Anthony Williams officiating.
Interment: Connesena Baptist Church Cemetery, Kingston.
Visitation: Thursday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Blanche “Dottie” Griffin Green.
Michael Edward Nelson Sr., 64, LaFayette, Ga.
Michael Edward Nelson Sr., 64, of LaFayette, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018.
A native of Panama City, Florida he has lived in the LaFayette area for the past 15 years. Mike was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, was owner/operator of Mike Nelson’s Painting and was of the Protestant faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William R. Nelson Sr. and Dorothy Jean Holloway Nelson.
He is survived by two children, Natasha Lynn Nelson and Michael Edward Nelson Jr. both of Panama City, FL., two brothers, William R. (Karen) Nelson Jr. of Ringgold, GA., and Cecil R. Nelson of Ringgold, GA.; two grandchildren, Katie Borton and Falcon Borton.
Private memorial services: At a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Kenneth Ray Justice, 72, Ringgold, Ga.
Kenneth Ray Justice, 72, of Ringgold passed away on December 17, 2018 at the Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga, TN, after a short illness.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents John and Opal Justice; brothers Charles, Billy and Harold Justice; sister Barbara Hoover; and granddaughter Alexis Adair.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of eighteen years, Sandra Justice; sons John (Shonna) and Michael (Dominique) Justice; daughters Sarah (Clint) Baggett, Wendy Cargle and Kim Cargle; brothers Jay (Carolyn), Roy (Edith) Justice; sisters Linda Matthews and Joyce Justice; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Celebration of life service: January 26, 2018 at 2PMto 5PM at New Beginning Fellowship Church (1512 E 47th St. Chattanooga, TN 37407).
In charge of arrangements: Companion Funeral & Cremation Service, 2415 Georgetown Road NW, Cleveland, TN 3731
Michael Lee Joyner, 40, Decatur, Ga.
Michael Lee Joyner, 40 of Decatur, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018.
He had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia area for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Afghanistan and was employed with Government Surplus in Decatur. He enjoyed fishing and loved being in the woods. He was a loving and devoted son, husband and father that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lee Joyner, Jr.; grandfather, LeRoy Monk; grandmother, Margie Monk and aunt, Rita McGill.
Survivors include his wife, Jodi Joyner of Chattanooga, TN; mother, Betty Jean Allen Davis; father, Bruce Joyner; Boss and adopted father, Buddy Pardue; children, Raiden Joyner, Austin Joyner, Trinity Joyner, Angel Joyner, Alaya Joyner, Rayley Joyner and Emmerson Ruth Joyner; several nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Memorial services: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 30, 2018 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial: Private.
Arrangements are by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe Chapel.
Claude Woodrow Christian, Jr. “Woody”, 64, Rossville, Ga.
Claude Woodrow Christian, Jr. “Woody”, 64, of Rossville passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at a local hospital.
Woody graduated from Rossville High School, worked as a Security Guard for several years at Roper Corporation and Walden Security, and was of the Baptist Faith. His passions life were sports. He was an avid Georgia Football, Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta Hawks fan. He loved the outdoors spending time horseback riding and waterskiing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Woodrow Christian, Sr.; mother, Nellie “Tommie” Cavin Christian; sister, Mary Catherine “Cathy” Christian Farmer; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Catherine Cavin; and paternal grandparents, James and Mary Christian.
Survivors include his step-mother, Ruby Christian; aunt, Winkie Capley; step-brothers, Ronald (Mary) Queen and David (Johnnie) Queen; niece, Casey Queen; and several cousins he grew up with and loved.
Winnie ‘Winky’ Thomas, 58, Chickamauga, Ga.
Winnie “Winky” Thomas, 58 of Chickamauga, passed away Saturday, December 29th, 2018 surrounded by her family.
Winnie was born in Dayton, OH, but lived most of her life in the Chattanooga area. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for 18 years at the Orange Grove Center. Winnie was a selfless woman with a servant’s heart whose greatest passion in life was serving others before herself. She was “mom” to all and loved to cook and do crafts.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, James and JoAnn Jensen; brother, James Jensen, Jr., and sister, Anita Johnston.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Chuck Thomas; daughter, Kristen (Courtney Saupitty) Thomas; son, Daniel Thomas; sister, Betty Kilgore; brother, William Banks; adopted children: Ruthie-Jean, Scotty, Kara, and Destinyann; nieces, Jennifer (Keven) Legacy, Sara Bates, and Halie Legacy; nephew, John Kilgore; and a host of friends.
Celebration of life service: At a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Mary “Meme” Smith, 71 Chattanooga, Tenn.
Mary “Meme” Smith, 71 of Chattanooga, passed away Thursday, December 27th, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mary was born and raised in the Chattanooga area, but spent many years in Southern California. She was a child of God and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. Mary also enjoyed taking care of her family: cooking, cleaning, and watching the babies. Family meant everything to Mary, she was selfless with a servant’s heart and always knew how to lift your spirits.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Edward, Sr. and Jewell Goins; brother, Joseph Edward Goins, Jr.; and sister, Pat Goins.
Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Bruce; grandchildren, Daniel Blaylock and Tabitha Blaylock; great-grandchildren, Grayson Blaylock, Olivia McKeever, and Embry McKeever; sisters, Jewell Downey, Elizabeth Peckenpaugh, and Marshie Strickland; and many nieces and nephews.
Private celebration of life: At a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Betty Louise Norris, 87, Rossville, Ga.
Betty Louise Norris, 87, of Rossville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 28, 2018.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Summerville and attended Duncan Park Baptist Church. Mrs. Norris loved to read and enjoyed caring for others. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas L. Norris, retired Air Force after 22 years of active service; her parents, Sterling K. Wilder and Mary Jo Wilder; sister, Dorothy Rose Norris; and step-mother, Vida Wilder.
Survivors include daughters, Linda (David) Jernigan, Pat (Larry) Bush, Mary (Daryl) Spaulding; sons, Doug (Karen) Norris and Richard (Becky) Norris; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: 10AM Friday at Chattanooga National Cemetery with Pas-tor Frank Kelley officiating.
Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family and view memorial tribute.
A special thank you to the staff at Rosewood Assisted Living and Tapestry Hospice, as well as Tonya Sexton.
Visitation: 4-8 PM Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.