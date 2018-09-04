Danina Lacy Callahan King, 40, Menlo, Ga.
Danina Lacy Callahan King, 40, of Menlo (formerly of LaFayette) passed away at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Saturday, August 25, 2018. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Summerville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Callahan.
Survivors include her daughters, Brooklyn Callahan and Alexia Arvizu both of LaFayette; son, Dakoda Lively of LaFayette; grandchild, LaVada Thornton; mother, Sharon Burke Celestino of LaFayette; brother, Jeremy Callahan of Rome; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 28th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Daniel Collins officiating.
Visitation: Tuesday from 12 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Robert Neal Bradley, 77, LaFayette, Ga.
Robert Neal Bradley, 77, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal Bradley and Ethel Bradley.
He is survived by his two sons, Mike Bradley and Chris Bradley; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Services are private.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mary Ann Owens, 79, LaFayette, Ga.
Mary Ann Owens, 79, of LaFayette passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Butler; parents, Bill Butler and Opal Elders Butler; and sisters, Elzie Brown and Virginia Dunn.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Owens of LaFayette; daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Tate of LaFayette; sons, Bobby Owens of Douglasville, Ga., Michael Owens of Oxford, Ala., and Timothy (Dondra) Owens of Douglasville, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Elaine (Charles) Burgess of LaFayette and Carol Black of Summerville; daughter-in-law, Sharon Butler of Rossville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, August 31st in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ricky Studdard officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Calvin Woodard, Steve Barnes, Richard Foster, Allen Saine, Charles Edward Burgess, and Darrell Butler.
Visitation: Thursday from 1 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Doris McCall Ragan, 97, Tavares, Fla.
Doris McCall Ragan, 97, of Tavares, Florida, died on August 30, 2018. She has had over 60 years of serving her community and her Lord.
She was a teacher for 37 years and taught three generations of students. She has had two different days proclaimed in her honor in Central Florida, and is in the Lake County Hall of Fame.
Doris was a member of the Public Library Advisory Board, Past president and Woman of the Year of the Tavares Woman’s Club, a member of the Garden Club and Master Gardener. She was also a member of the Historical Society and played the piano for Tavares First Baptist and the Rotary Club where she was a member.
She has traveled in over 50+ countries and has done mission work in 35 countries. She is the epitome of “living an abundant life”. She started volunteering in Sanford, Florida as a girl scout and was very interested in educational opportunities for students. She created a Woman’s Club Scholarship and had many students travel with her overseas.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Angela Sloan (Rev. Bruce) of Ringgold, Ga, Terry Ragan (Karen) in Orlando, and Randy Ragan of Tavares. She has three grandchildren. Miriam Sloan Ringo (John), Elizabeth Sloan Smith (Tripp) and Jonathan Sloan (Nikki) and 7 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services: At Ridgeview Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN on September 8th at 3 P.M. in the sanctuary. Tavares First Baptist will have a memorial service in October to honor her life.
A Doris Ragan Scholarship Fund is being created and gifts can be sent to this fund in her name to PO Box 367, Ringgold, Ga, 30736.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Charles H. Bohannon Sr., Chickamauga, Ga.
Charles H. Bohannon Sr., of Chickamauga passed away Tuesday August 28,2018, at his residence.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and of the Baptist faith
Mr. Bohannon was preceded in death by his parents, Roe and Ruby Bohannon of Chickamauga; sister, Betty Gilreath of Chickamauga; brothers, Glen Bohannon, Jimmy Bohannon, and Tommy Bohannon, all of Chickamauga; grandson, Shane Daniel of Lafayette.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Maurene Bohannon of Chickamauga: brothers, Bill and Bob Bohannon both of Chickamauga, daughter, Rhonda Bohannon Knox of Chickamauga: son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Peggy Bohannon of Lafayette; grandchildren, Annberly Knox of Chickamauga, Hunter( Kim) Knox of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ashton Drew (Taylor) Knox of Chickamauga and Shawn Daniel of LaFayette. Great-grandchildren Brantley, Ava, Kneeland, Ivy, and Koen; several nieces and nephews and special “daughter” Renee Gass of East Ridge.
Visitation: Thursday, August 30 from 5-9 pm and Friday, August 31 all day at the funeral home.
Services: In the funeral home chapel at 2 pm on Saturday, September 1, with Pastor Wayne Casteel officiating.
Pallbearers: grandsons, Chris Casteel, Franklin Gilreath, and Billy Poe.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home of LaFayette.
Frank Mardin Chambers, 82, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Frank Mardin Chambers, 82, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Friday, August 31, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, he was a former employee of Tandus where he worked for 20 years and a member of Varnell Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah “Kate” Stapp Chambers; parents, Claude Theodore and Pearl Gertrude Laymon Chambers; four sisters, Ruth Painter, Ethel Plott, Catherine Dunn and Myrtle Williams; and four brothers, Benny C. Chambers, J.E. Chambers, Mitchell Chambers and Walter Chambers. He is survived by four children, Kenneth Morrison of Ringgold, GA., Cheryl (Mark) Griffin of Chickamauga, GA., Connie (Buddy) Davenport of Tunnel Hill, GA and Benny Chambers of Dalton, GA.; two brothers, Leon Chambers of Chatsworth, GA., and Bobby Chambers of Albertsville, AL.; sister, JoAnn Brummett of Ringgold, GA.; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 2, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Joe Sellers officiating. Interment will follow at Gordy Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Saturday from 5-8 P.M. and Sunday until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Harry Lehman Young, 91, LaFayette, Ga.
Harry Lehman Young age 91, of LaFayette, GA passed away Wednesday – August 29, 2018.
He was born in Aliquippa, PA to the late Eugene and Ethel Knox Young. He was a former resident of West Palm Beach, FL and had resided in Walker County for the past thirty years. He was a proud veteran having served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He had worked at several WalMart locations for over twenty years. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching westerns on TV, fishing, camping and playing golf. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and also a Florida Gators fan.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Geraldine Hawthorne Young, daughter: Christa Arlene Howell, sons: Johnny Fletcher Young, Harry Lehman, Jr., sister: Marie Young and brother: Dick Young.
He is survived by his daughters: Donna Ruth Durham of West Palm Beach, FL, Eudora June “Peanut” Young of Port Saint Lucie, FL, sons: Maurice Eugene “Skip” Young of West Palm Beach, FL, Charles A. Pearson Jr. of Chickamauga, GA, Phillip Dean Pearson Sr., of Rossville, GA, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Wednesday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 1:00 pm - Wednesday – September 5, 2018 in the chapel with Reverend Denny Howell and Chris Pearson.
Burial: 2:00 pm - Friday – September 7, 2018 in Daytona Memorial Park – Daytona Beach, FL.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Pauline Derryberry Mitchell, 78, Lookout Mountain, Ga.
Patricia Pauline Derryberry Mitchell age 78, of Lookout Mountain, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Saturday – September 1, 2018.
She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Farris Ernest and Gladys Alene Dykes Derryberry. She was a homemaker and a former employee of National Hosiery Mill in Chattanooga, TN. She enjoyed cooking for others and shopping any chance she could go. She was a lifelong resident of Lookout Mountain and a member of Lookout Mountain Missionary Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Bernice Price, Betty Hodnett and brother: Farris Ernest Derryberry, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years: Lavern Mitchell, sisters: Barbara Gravitt both of Lookout Mountain, GA, Ann Wilson of Chattanooga, TN, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Graveside at 11:00 am – Sunday – September 2, 2018 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Leola “Jeanette” Lavender, 70, Rossville, Ga.
Leola “Jeanette” Lavender, 70 of Rossville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was of the Baptist faith. She was previously employed with CS & S Filtration as Plant Manager for more than 20 years and was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray & Dorothy Wallin; husband, Joe Lavender and brother, Johnny Wallin, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Cordell, Vickie Shahan and Darron Watts; sisters & brother-in-law, Joyce Simpson and Doris & Jarrel Millican; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; best friend, aunt, Willie Faye Early; cousin & caregiver, Carol Matthews and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Millican & Rev. Randy Lynn officiating.
Entombment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Mildred Francis “Sharrock” Thompson, 93, Rossville, Ga.
Mildred Francis “Sharrock” Thompson, 93 of Rossville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
She had lived in the North Georgia area for most of her life and was a member of Newnan Springs United Methodist Church. Her true passion in life was serving The Lord, praising Him & worshiping Him throughout her daily walk in life. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her church family & friends and she was previously employed with Murphy’s for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Thompson.
Survivors include her children, Gwen Scales and David Thompson; grandchildren, Frances Ingram and Allie Lanier; great grandchildren, Alexys Ingram, Victoria Ingram and Savannah Lanier; great great-grandchildren, Leeland, Xa’Daryus, Montanna and Sebastian River; great nephews, Gregory & Sylvia Warren and Harold & Becky Warren and numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral services: 12 Noon, Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Dorothy L. Cripps, 91, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Dorothy L. Cripps, 91 of Chattanooga, passed away Sunday, September 2nd in a local healthcare facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold J. Cripps.
Survivors include her son, Tom “Butch” Cripps; step-daughter, Sharon Cripps; brothers, Roberson Dean Lowrance and Amos “Pete” Lowrance; three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: Wednesday at 11am at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.