Aubrey Ray Byrd, 74, Ringgold, Ga.
Aubrey Ray Byrd, age 74 of Ringgold, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018.
He was born to the late Raymond and Eva Mae King Byrd in Quincy, FL, lived in Ringgold for the past 40 yrs., and was of the Baptist Faith. Aubrey retired from Long Pontiac in 2006 after more than 20 yrs. and has been employed at Crown Chrysler/Jeep for the past 4 yrs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, who was always willing to help anyone in need, and will be greatly missed.
Aubrey was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mitzi Raye Byrd, sister Joyce Sellers and brother, Douglas Byrd.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 37 yrs., Janette Witherow Byrd, daughters, Bridgette Gonzales and Renee’ Byrd, step-son, Bryan Witherow, 1 very special little boy, Jaymeson Voyles, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 special nephews, Scott (Barbara) Bass and Tracey (Amy) Bass, several other nieces and nephews, and many loving friends and co-workers.
Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold.
Eddie “Ed” Massengale, 70, LaFayette, Ga.
Eddie “Ed” Massengale, age 70, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018.
Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 4th Training Brigade (Military Police), and the Army National Guard of Tennessee. After protecting and serving his country, Ed came back home to protect and serve his family and community, making a career in local law enforcement. He retired from the Walker County Sheriff Department and the Rossville Police Department. Ed was of the Catholic faith.
Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Charlotte “Charlie” Williams Massengale; great grandson, Branson Jackson; and mother, Hazel Peppers Massengale.
Survived by his daughter, Christa Robinson; sister, Glenda Pegg; grandchildren, Savannah (Mark) Jackson, and Tiffani Robinson; great grandchild, Charlie Jackson; nieces, Kathy Motley, Karen Wallin, and Kennie Fowler; several great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday August 13th at 7 p.m. in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Father Richard Wise officiating.
Honorary pallbearers: Sheriff Steve Wilson, Mike Hinch, Ryan Wilson, Sid Adams, Mark Jackson, Alex Viars, and Jackie Mitchell.
Visitation: Monday from 11 a.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Evelyn Sue Sosebee (McRae), 81, LaFayette, Ga.
Evelyn Sue Sosebee (McRae), 81, of LaFayette, passed away at her home on August 10, 2018.
She was a longtime member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and taught children’s Sunday school for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ray Sosebee; parents, Oscar and Mattie Alma McRae; and 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Sosebee (Tammy) of Centerville, GA and Chris Sosebee (Chandra) of White, GA; grandchildren: Beth Sexton (Matthew), Jennifer Clark (Donald), Joy Joyner (Greg), Rachael Clark (Noah), Brian Sosebee (Kristine), Andrew Sosebee and Emily Sosebee; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Sunday, August 12, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Avans officiating.
Interment: Littlejohn Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Her grandsons.
Visitation: Sunday from 2 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
James Morgan “Deed” Robbs, 86, of Dalton, Ga.
James Morgan “Deed” Robbs, 86, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
He was born in LaFayette, (Walker County), Georgia to the late Deed Robbs and Nettie L. Suttles Robbs. He shared his life with his sisters and brothers in the West Armuchee area and was a lifelong member of Prospect Baptist Church. He was a member and singer of the Gospel Songbirds. For many years he was employed at Hardwick Bank and a driver with the City of Dalton School Bus System. James was called by his loving family and friends “Deed.”
He is survived by his daughter, Aletta N. Robbs Conway; three grandsons, Christian Jalen Alexander Conway, Caleb Morgan – Emil Conway, Chandler Addison – Dalone Conway of Charlotte, North Carolina; a dear friend ex-wife, Nora Robbs of Gary, Indiana; two sisters, Martha Harris of LaFayette, Georgia, Robbie Anderson of New York; one brother, Alvin Q. Robbs of Sidney, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Marcell Robbs of Chattanooga, Tennessee; dear niece, Dora Austin of Chatsworth, Georgia, a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral service to rejoice in his homegoing celebration: Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2:00 P. M. at Prospect Baptist Church,194 Prospect Church Road, LaFayette, Georgia, 30728 with Pastor J. Copeland and other ministers officiating.
Remains lie in state at the funeral home: Friday after 11:00 A.M. and at the church one hour before the service.
Please share your thoughts and memories of James Morgan “Deed” Robbs at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Linda A. Baxter, 88, LaFayette, Ga.
Linda A. Baxter, 88, of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday August 15, 2018 at her residence.
Linda was a loving mother to everyone and was always putting the needs of others ahead of herself. She was of the Baptist faith and loved gardening, bird and animal watching, colorful clothing and taking care of her family. She was also instrumental in the raising of her brother and sister.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Carvel Baxter, mother, Edith Horton, and brothers, Gene & Rocky Horton.
Survivors include her sons, James (Teresa) Baxter, David (Sheila) Baxter, & Johnathon (Angie) Baxter; brothers, Donald Horton & Francis Hill; sisters, Elizabeth (Buck) Biggs, & Kathy Higdon; several nieces & nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with interment to follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Visitation: Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
John W. Pippin Jr. 74, Georgetown, Tenn.
John W. Pippin Jr. 74, of Georgetown, TN passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at his home with his family by his side.
John was a native of Madison, FL where he was a 1961 graduate of Leon County High School. After high school John went on to graduate from North Florida Junior College in 1964. He had lived the past 43 years in Georgetown having co-owned Bea’s Restaurant in Chattanooga for 33 years retiring in 2006. John was a United States Army National Guard Veteran and was a lifetime member of the Elks Club in Brainerd. He loved spending time on his farm in Georgetown as well as spending time at his home in Perry, FL. His passions in life were hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Pippin; and parents, H.L. and Bernice Bradshaw.
Survivors include his son, John W. Pippin, III of Madison, FL; daughter, Dee Pippin Mercer (Shane) of Georgetown, TN; brothers, Mike (Janice) Bradshaw of Georgetown and Doug (Pat) Bradshaw of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Kayla Pippin, Dustin Pippin, Bryceson Mercer, and Will Mercer; one great granddaughter, Bella Pippin; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences to the Pippin family may be shared at www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Private service will be held at a later date.
Marty Scoggins , 55, Ooltewah, Tenn.
Marty Scoggins , 55, of Ooltewah, passed away August 15, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, April Scoggins, daughter, Amber (Mike) Skates, and mother, Elsie Scoggins.
Graveside services: Monday, August 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park.
Please share your expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Monday from 11:00 am until the funeral hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Lola Nell Law Legg, 75, Rossville, Ga.
Lola Nell Law Legg age 75, of the Lakeview community in Rossville, GA, went home to be with her Lord & Savior Saturday morning – August 18, 2018.
She was born in Scottsboro, AL to the late Woodrow and Truda Willmon Law. She has resided in the Chattanooga and Rossville areas for the past sixty five years. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Temple in Fort Oglethorpe, GA. She had worked as a seamtress at Knitco and Judy Faye Sportswear. Lola was an accomplished seamtress/designer/ decorator and enjoyed using her talents in ministry at various churches in the area.
Lola is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Jerry Legg of Rossville, GA, daughter: Vickie (Jimmy) Spurling of Ringgold, GA, granddaughter: Sara “Buttercup” (Jonathan) Griggs of Woodstock, GA.
Visitation: Sunday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Monday morning prior to the service.
Celebration of Lola’s life: 3:30 pm – Monday – August 20, 2018 in the chapel with Minister: Greg Taylor officiating.
Burial: Lakewood Memory Gardens-South, Rossville, Georgia.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Sarah “Kate” Ruth Stapp Chambers, 82, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Sarah “Kate” Ruth Stapp Chambers, 82, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Catoosa County area, she was a member of Varnell Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Sally Plott Stapp; daughter-in-law, Angela Chambers; sister, Maxine Brumett; and brother, Gene Stapp.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Chambers of Tunnel Hill, GA.; four children, Kenneth Morrison of Ringgold, GA., Cheryl (Mark) Griffin of Chickamauga, GA., Connie (Buddy) Davenport of Tunnel Hill, GA., and Benny Chambers of Dalton, GA.; two sisters, Frances Rhodes of Ringgold, GA., and Margaret Ridley of Resaca, GA.; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 19, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Gordy Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Saturday from 3-8 P.M. and Sunday from 9 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Charlotte Ann Osburn Clark, 87, Dallas, Ga.
Charlotte Ann Osburn Clark, 87, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018.
A native of Chickamauga, Georgia, she has lived in the Dallas, Georgia area for the past 7 years where she was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Dallas. She was a beloved and devoted sister, wife, mother, and nanny and served her Lord faithfully. We will miss her, but will see her again soon. This is our hope and the promise of our future.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ralph ”Penny” Clark, Sr.; parents, Clarence and Edith Fugate Osburn; sister, Exie Littlejohn; and brother, Lamar Osburn.
She is survived by her four children, Ralph (Genia) Clark Jr., Jerrell (Kathy) Clark, Terrell (Teresa) Clark and Penny Clark; six sisters, Iva Wilson, Parkie Stansell, Patsy Ellison, Brenda Burgess, Glenda Edgerton and Debra Wright; two brothers, Fugate Osburn and Jerry Osburn; thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Noon Thursday, August 23, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Terrell Clark and Jeremy Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Chattooga Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday from 10 A.M. -12 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by LaFayette Chapel of Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.