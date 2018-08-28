Jerry (Little Jerry) Penson, 52, LaFayette, Ga.
Jerry (Little Jerry) Penson, 52, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018.
He attended Life Gate Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Oliver Penson; parents, James Edward Penson and Sherrol Townson Penson; sisters, Mona Ward and Wendy Carroll Penson; and brother, John David Penson.
He is survived by his maw, Sandra Penson; daughter, Heather Penson Smith; two grandchildren, Curtis Smith and Brentlee Smith; sister, Tina White; brother, James Edward Penson Jr.; Roxanne Penson and stepsons, Timmy Penson, Travis Penson, and Leslie Penson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, August 20, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Doug Eaker officiating.
Interment: Naomi Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Wade Gilbert Jr., Blake Wallin, Bubba Bailey, Pee Wee Bailey, Matt Kirk, and Mark Kirk.
Honorary pallbearers: Steve White, Travis Penson, and Jamie Weaver.
Visitation: Sunday, August 19, from 2-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Aileen Leigh Johnson, 98
Aileen Leigh Johnson, almost 98 years old, a descendent of several pioneer Walker County families, died Tuesday peacefully in her sleep.
She was born October 2, 1920, in LaFayette. Her parents were John Oscar “Bud” Leigh and Lula Mae Cagle Leigh of the Mount Carmel community south of LaFayette. She had 6 siblings - all now deceased. Her husband was Thomas Johnson, a veteran of the army medical corps during World War II, who died in 1962. A widow for the last 46 years, she raised their two children: Lanis Johnson Littlefield (Ron) and Terry Johnson. She loved and inspired her four grandchildren: Derek and Zack Littlefield and Josh and Melissa Johnson, plus several great grandchildren. A dedicated and tireless worker, she was employed by Barwick Mills for years until retirement. Then, at the age of 72, she took classes and qualified as a Certified Nurses Assistant and worked for LaFayette Health Care for several more years caring for the elderly and infirm. In addition, she was a very knowledgeable and accomplished gardener - a talent she learned very early as a child growing up on an active farm. During more recent years, she lived independently in her own apartment until just a few days before her passing.
The family wishes to thank all those who loved and cared for her with special thanks to Debbie and Danielle Hix, who were neighbors but essentially became family for the last 12 years and to Frieda Turner, a friend and care giver, who significantly enhanced her final days.
Graveside service: Chattooga Baptist Cemetery in Center Post at 11 am Saturday, August 25, with Rev. Jamie Barrett officiating.
Interment: Chattooga Baptist Cemetery in Center Post. There she will be surrounded by her husband, parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters plus many of the friends and other relatives that she grew up with.
Patricia “Pat” Ann Isbill, 73, LaFayette, Ga.
Patricia “Pat” Ann Isbill, 73, of LaFayette, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Paladino; son, Brian Leeland (Lacy) Manis; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service may be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
George Alfred York, 86, LaFayette, Ga.
George Alfred York, 86, of LaFayette (formerly of Oakland, California), passed away Friday, August 17, 2018.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a retired butcher from Union City, California, and a member of the Butchers Union Local 120.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Katherine “Kat” York; daughters, Deborah (David Halttunen) York and Sheri (Bruce) Miller; sons, Bill (Carol) Cannon and Michael (Angie) York; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Helen Reavis.
Private service: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Michael York, Drew York, Bill Cannon, Roger Pierce, John Lee, and Brian Bandy.
Visitation: Tuesday, August 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Wendell Garnett McMurrain, 75, LaFayette, Ga.
Wendell Garnett McMurrain, 75, of LaFayette, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked in sales most of his life. Wendell enjoyed writing and had written a book on child abuse prevention titled “We Can”.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Snider Williams.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Sharon McMurrain; sons, Wendell McMurrain Jr., Wade McMurrain, and Wyatt McMurrain; grandchildren, Richard D. Williams, Chris Dowda, and Kristen Pevehouse; great grandchildren, Lane Williams, Christopher Dowda, Anna Dowda, Kaylee Waters, and Grace Pevehouse; niece, Melissa Liebe, along with other nieces and nephews.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery
Visitation: Monday, August 20, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Jerry Anthony Byrd, 59, LaFayette, Ga.
Jerry Anthony Byrd, 59, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018.
A graduate of LaFayette High School, class of 1976, Jerry retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in Chattanooga after 35 years of service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a proud member of the OFC Motorcycle Club.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Byrd; mother, Barbara Stephenson; and brother, Malcolm Brent Byrd.
He is survived by his wife of eight years, Tracie Byrd; daughters, Stefani Byrd, Brittany (Tony) Vecchio, and Elishia (Jake) Rice; grandchildren, A.J. Vecchio, Joey Vecchio, Garisen Haney, River Rice, and Tucker Rice; brothers, Byron Keith Byrd and Monti Kyle; father-in-law, William Gravitt; aunts and uncles, Michael & Shirley Neal, Elizabeth “Sissy” Byrd, Tim Stephenson, and Ralph Byrd; sister-in-laws, Heather Ramsey, Kristie Hughes, and Kim Hitchcox; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside memorial service: 5 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at McIntyre Cemetery.
Interment: McIntyre Cemetery
In Jerry’s memory, the family requests anyone with motorcycles to ride them to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of Chattanooga, 6221 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, TN, 37421, 1-800-227-2345.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
James Roy Lynch, 87, Rock Spring, Ga.
James Roy Lynch age 87, of Rock Spring, GA went home to be with The Lord Sunday – August 26, 2018.
Roy was born in Hale Center, Texas to the late Ira Veston and Bettie Adams Lynch. He had resided in the Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia area for the past fifty years. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he served in the Airborne Division and parachuted over fifty times. During his service, he received the Parachute Badge, UNSM, KSM, w/1 BSS, C1B, NOSM and GSM medals and commendations. He was Honorably discharged in 1954 as Staff Sergeant. Roy retired from Miller Distribution/Schlitz Beer Company with over twenty-three years of service as lead draftsmen. He is the former owner of Grass Man Lawn Care and worked in Security at the Chattanooga Lookouts and an usher at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, TN. He enjoyed riding motorcycles of all kinds and working out at the gym on a regular basis. He was an accomplished woodworker, making furniture and other crafts as well. He was also an accomplished musician and could play several stringed instruments. He was a member of Woodstation Baptist Church and the Four Square Sunday School Class, he loved his church and his church family.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters: Margie Stambaugh, Wilma Lynch, brothers: Eugene, L.D. and Lonnie Lynch all of Hale Center, TX.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Dill Lynch of Rock Spring, GA, sons: Randy (Jennifer) Lynch of Chickamauga, GA, Donnie (Teri) Lynch of Rossville, GA, daughters: Tracy Dill of LaFayette, GA, Raye (Mike) Brooks of Ringgold, GA, grandchildren: Matthew (Tristen) Lynch, Brandon (Amber) Lynch, Joey (Morgan) Lynch all of Rossville, GA, Virginia (Jason) Stonebeck, CO, Angie (Greg) McPeak of Bristol, VA, Adam Byers, Jackson Kaylor, Clay Brooks, David (Laura) Brooks all of Ringgold, GA, great-grandchildren: Tanner Hall, Landyn and Connor Lynch, Miles McPeak, Austin and Jake Byers, Hannah and Abigail Brooks, Haley Byers, brother: Ray Lynch of Hale Center, TX. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm – Tuesday – August 28, 2018 in the chapel with Reverend Damon Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memory Gardens-South, Rossville, Georgia.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Ray Cecil Holliefield, 87, Ringgold, Ga.
Ray Cecil Holliefield, 87, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, August 27, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War, a former sales representative of A&B Food Distributors and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Chattanooga.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Vinnie Mae Gentry Holliefield; two brothers, Wayne Hollifield and Kenneth Holliefield; and three sisters, Jeanette Ballard, Dolly Clark and Linda Kay.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cleo Janette Childers Holliefield; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Lamar Kolwyck of Ringgold, GA.; grandson, James Patrick Kolwyck; three sisters, Faye Mong of Dalton, GA., Darlene Underwood of Cohutta, GA., and Geneva Shields of LaFayette, GA.; four brothers, Paul Holliefield of LaFayette, GA., Hershel Holliefield, Larry Holliefield, and Jim Holliefield all of Ringgold, GA.;, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 30, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. David Sampson and Rev. William Lee Childers officiating.
Visitation: 11:30 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Teddy “Mitch” Mitcheal Muse, 75, LaFayette, Ga.
Teddy “Mitch” Mitcheal Muse, 75, of LaFayette, Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at his residence.
A native of Rome, Georgia, he has lived in the LaFayette area for the past 22 years and lived most of his life in the Tunnel Hill/Dalton area. Mitch was an independent truck driver for many years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the VFW in LaFayette and enjoyed going to Casinos.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Raye and Bonnie Belle Payne Muse; two brothers, R.L. Muse, Paul Raye Muse Jr., and sister Shelby Wheat.
He is survived by his former wife, Linda Gail Muse of Chickamauga, GA., son, Christopher Anthony (Nora Faye) Muse of Chickamauga, GA.; two sisters, Peggy King of Dalton, GA., and Linda Tucker of LaFayette, GA.; brother, Danny Muse of Summerville, GA., several nieces and nephews.
Private services: At a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette Chapel, LaFayette, Georgia.
Caroline Virginia Tate Martin, 85, LaFayette, Ga.
Caroline Virginia Tate Martin, 85, of LaFayette, Georgia passed away Saturday August 25, 2018.
A resident of the LaFayette area for most of her life, she was a former employee of Lookout Mountain Community Services for 10 years and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chester Luther Martin Jr.; parents, James Arthur and Amy Belle Marshall Tate; three sisters, Doris Wooten, Katherine Bell and Patricia Dearing; and three brothers, R.L. Tate, C.W. Tate and Raymond Tate.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Johnson of LaFayette, GA.; sister, Allene Jones of LaFayette, GA.; two grandchildren, Charles (Jennifer) Johnson and Chet (Toni) Johnson; great grandson, Connor Johnson, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Celebration of Life service: 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at Noble Fellowship Church.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette Chapel LaFayette, Georgia.
Tony Charles Massey, 55, Lookout Mountain, Ga.
Tony Charles Massey, 55, of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
If you weigh the measure of a man by the life he lived, the number of friends he had and the people he loved, Tony’s life, though only 55 years, was a life well-lived! He was a 1981 graduate of Northwest Georgia High School in Trenton, Georgia, and was involved in most sports and received the “Heisman Trophy” for his football accomplishments. He then went on to study Landscape Architecture and Design at the University of Georgia. Tony had the gift of detail in every plan he undertook and designed many gardens in the area. He was a member of Hinkle Baptist Church where he became a follower of Christ at an early age and was employed by City Green Landscape. As Tony stepped from this world into eternity, he walks through the most beautiful garden his eyes ever saw…one he did not have to design, plan, install irrigation for… a garden designed by his Master’s Hand to be forever enjoyed.
Left to cherish Tony’s memory are his sons, Charles Payton Massey & Jack Tanner Massey; parents, Lamar & Marilyn Massey; brothers, Terry (Judy) Massey & Tim (Julie) Massey; the mother of his sons, Christie Massey; several aunts, uncles, cousins, & a host of friends.
The family is grateful to the nurses at Memorial Hospital, the Tennessee Oncology Group, Dr. Anz, and Hospice of Chattanooga for taking such excellent care of our Tony through his journey. Instead of flowers, Tony’s wish was that donations be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to Hospice of Chattanooga.
To share Tony’s remembrance of life, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Wednesday, August 29th at 2:00 p.m. at the Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church, 90 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, GA with Rev. Brian Carroll officiating.
Interment: Payne’s Chapel Cemetery in the Hinkle Community of Lookout Mountain.
Visitation: Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Phyllis Ann Phillips Shields, 79, East Ridge, Tenn.
Phyllis Ann Phillips Shields, 79, of East Ridge, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at her residence.
A native and longtime resident of East Ridge, Phyllis was a graduate of Central High School. She was a loving wife to David for 42 years, who preceded her in death in 2002. She was the daughter of the late Forest Millard Phillips and Anna Ruth Ivester Steele.
Survivors include her children, Leigh Ann & Rev. Chip Sweney of Atlanta, GA; David L. Jr. & Debbie Shields of Ooltewah; grandchildren, Caroline & Jack Sweney, Megan & Cody Thompson & Cory Shields; siblings, David Steele, Jacksonville, FL, & Linda Steele Vincent, Chattanooga;
Funeral services: Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Rev. Chip Sweney officiating.
Entombment: Lakewood Memory Gardens, South, 325 Greenslake Road, Rossville, GA.
To share expressions of sympathy, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga or a charity of your choice in Phyllis’ memory.
Visitation: Friday, August 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 noon until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Ellen Juanita Bowman Anderson, 83, Lakeview Community
Ellen Juanita Bowman Anderson, 83, of the Lakeview Community, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 23, 2018 following a long illness.
Ellen was born on April 20, 1935 in Cherokee County, Alabama to the late Henry & Versie Bowman. She was a member of the Crossing Church of Chattanooga and her greatest joys in life was worshipping the Lord and caring for her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Morris.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Walter Dale Anderson; children, Gregory Dale Anderson, Gary Walter Anderson, Linda Ellen Anderson Byerly, all of Lakeview, and Diana Joan Anderson(Jimmy) Hartley of East Ridge; granddaughters, Crystal (Joseph) Tillery, Cassie (Joey) O’Neil, Maegin (Travis) Staten, Brandi (Jake) Curd, & Emily (Jamie Harvey) Hartley; four great-grandchildren, Haden, Zachery, Anderley, & Olivia; brother, Edward Allen Bowman, Niceville, FL; sisters, Elizabeth Burrow, Ooltewah, TN, and Joan Beck, Sand Rock, AL.
Funeral services: Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with interment to follow in Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Rev. John C. Teague, 84, Chickamauga, Ga.
Rev. John C. Teague, 84, of Chickamauga, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.
A native of Pickens County, Georgia, Rev. Teague had spent the greater part of his life in the Chattanooga and north Georgia areas and had served as pastor of several churches, including Valley View Baptist in Flintstone, Friendship Baptist in LaFayette, and Salem Road Baptist in Rossville. He had preached the word of God for 54 years and was also a master carpenter, having worked for Mark K. Wilson Construction and Varnell Construction where he retired.
Rev. Teague was preceded in death by his parents, John Sherman & Lila Teague, and infant son, Stephen Nathaniel Teague.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Lillie Louise Teague; son and daughter-in-law, Calvin Dewayne & Nancy Teague of Chickamauga; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Teague, Cartersville, GA & Allen Teague of Calhoun, GA; sister, Ruth Kolwyck of Chickamauga; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Rev. Lowell Cantrell and Rev. Drew Tankersley officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Terry Allen Smith, 67, Chickamauga, Ga.
Terry Allen Smith, 67 of Chickamauga went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Hixson & North Georgia areas and was a member of Anchor of Hope Baptist Church. He was retired from the United States Army National Guard as a 1st SGT having served during the Gulf War & Desert Storm and was employed with Farley & Sather’s Candy Company as a Supervisor for more than 28 years. He loved UT Football and going to the baseball fields to watch his grandsons play. He will always be remembered as a courageous fighter, having overcome many hardships over the last 10 years of his life and he was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terrell Smith and Brother, Don Lee Smith.
Survivors include his mother, Lillian NaJean Smith; his loving wife of more than 45 years, Glenda Quarles Smith; sons & daughter-in-law, Joshua & Brooke Smith and Andrew Smith; brother & sister-in-law, Gary & Michelle Smith; sister & brother-in-law, Renee & John Grant; 2 grandchildren, Caden Smith and Mason Smith; special caregiver, Rita and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Pastor Brian Haney officiating.
Burial: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.