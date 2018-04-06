Randall "Randy" Lee Evett, 59, Rossville, Ga.
Randall "Randy" Lee Evett, age 59, of Rossville passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Preceded in death by parents, Jack Evett, and Louise Wallace; sister, Lisa Evett; and grandchild, Balyen Creek.
Survived by wife, Tina Evett; daughter, Carey Creek; sons, Jamie Evett, Jonathan Evett; step-sons, Jeff Whitmire, and Adam Whitmire; sister, Kathy Evett; Brother, Larry Evett; thirteen grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial service: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 07, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Sumner officiating.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Harold W. Echols, 77, LaFayette, Ga.
Harold W. Echols, age 77, of LaFayette, Ga., passed away Wednesday, April 04, 2018.
Harold was born on May 10, 1940 in Washington, Georgia to the late Harold W. Echols, Sr. and Rosa Lee Walton Echols. He graduated from Lincoln County High School, class of 1958. Harold was a route salesman for Kerns Bakery and retired from Shaw Ind. from the Maintenance Dept. After retirement Harold became an avid golfer, and enjoyed singing Karaoke. He was also a member of the Pleasant Hills UMC.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Hilda Banks Echols; daughters and sons-in-law, Rose (Rick) Dean of Dalton, Ga., and Monteia (Suttle) Hunt of Rocky Face, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Randy (Storme) Echols of Rock Spring, Ga; grandchildren, Kalee Dean, Lacee Kendall, and Josh (Katie) Hunt; great grandchildren, Ozzy Kendall, Alayah Dean, Maddux Dean, and Ansleigh Hunt; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 07, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Joel Miller officiating.
Interment: Naomi Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Sam Bradley, Scott Caudle, Mel Cray, David Rush, Bobby York, and David Millican.
Visitation: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Estrella Marga Krause Partin, 90, Ringgold, Ga.
Estrella Marga Krause Partin, 90, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018.
A native of Germany, she has lived in the Ringgold area for the past years. She was a member of the Gold Star Wives and the VFW Post 40 and loved to bake cakes.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Partin; and parents, Franz Martin Krause and Hermine Minna Gertrude Probst Krause.
She is survived by her two daughters, Toni Partin Batey of Jasper, TN. and Monica Perry of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Monica Muller; two grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Batey and Taylor Eugene Batey; one great grandchild, Colton Morrison.
No services at this time.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Ellen Elizabeth Harrison, 68, Chickamauga, Ga.
Miss Ellen Elizabeth Harrison died unexpectedly in her home in Chickamauga, Georgia on March 22, 2018, at the age of 68.
Ms. Harrison is survived by her mother Marian Harrison, brother David (Oana) Harrison and sisters Elaine (Jim) Jollay, and Cheryl Pratt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Fields Harrison, Jr.
Ms. Harrison was born in Oak Ridge, TN to parents Charles and Marian Harrison. She graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1971 with a BS degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, she began her 37-year-long teaching career, with 34 years spent at Rock Springs Elementary School in Rock Springs, GA. Additionally she earned MS and Education Specialist degrees. The Ellen Harrison award which was named after her recognizes a student showing the most potential throughout the year. Ms. Harrison was a member of the Walker Retired Educators Association and the Gama Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers’ sorority. She was a member of South Seminole Baptist Church of East Ridge, TN. Her quiet and sweet presence will be missed by her friends and loved ones, including her calico cat, Cassie.
Memorial service: April 14, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.
Visitation: 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
Celebration of life service: Sunday April 15 at Fairview United Methodist Church in Maryville from 2 to 4.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA. www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.