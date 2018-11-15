When it comes to ages of adoptees, the pet world has a sad parallel with the human world: Overwhelmingly, people want babies.
The older orphaned children become in the foster-care system, the harder it becomes to get them adopted into a permanent home. Likewise, in the world of homeless felines and canines, most adopters gravitate toward the bouncy little kittens and puppies. The more those grow and the less cute they look, the more difficult it will be to get adopted.
Imagine, then, the odds facing senior cats and dogs — those age 7 and older, and especially those pets with ages in the double digits. How can these older pets compete with cute little kittens and puppies or even younger adults?
Thankfully, November highlights the plight of senior cats and dogs with its designation as Adopt a Senior Pet Month. If you have room in your heart and home, consider giving a home to an older cat or dog, so she can live out her years surrounded by love. People with soft hearts for animals may feel inclined to adopt a senior pet because they know seniors need homes the most; the older they are, the less pets appeal to adopters.
Aside from humane motives, however, senior cats and dogs offer many benefits. Many pet owners have had many cats and/or dogs, and their golden years often gave the best memories. Older pets are so sweet, affectionate and laid-back. They are happy to lounge on the couch with us while we watch TV. Unlike a rambunctious kitten or puppy, seniors tend to stay out of mischief and just like to be mellow. And senior pets, having probably spent most of their lives with their owners, give so much loyalty and love and gratitude.
When a person adopts a senior pet, and begins a relationship with a new cat or dog in its aging years, the pet will be immensely grateful for the second chance at life and a happy ending. The new, older pet will make this act of caring so worth it, and it may have many years left with his or her owner.