Citizens have been on a political roller coaster for the last two years as a parade of candidates have attempted to sway them in choosing the next leaders of the Great State of Georgia. As voters in Catoosa and Walker counties head to the polls between now and Election Day, Nov. 6, they have — depending on voting jurisdiction — a lot to consider on their ballots.
Here are some key races we call to your attention:
GOVERNOR: In the wild ride that has been the governor’s race, the herd has at last been culled to three. We believe the choice is obvious. Obvious because Gov. Nathan Deal, who leaves Georgia in top form economically and culturally, must be succeeded by one who will continue this record. Conservative ideals are working for Georgia. To make a hard left and risk higher taxes to pay for unnecessary social programs, would be a mistake.
With experience in the private sector, Legislature and the executive branch, and his record of conservative leadership, Brian Kemp is best equipped to continue the successes this state has seen under Gov. Deal. Kemp will champion small business, defend the Second Amendment and serve as a linebacker against those forces that would reach deep into your pocketbook and take more of your income to feed the insatiable government appetite.
**
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: Kemp can’t do it alone. He needs an ally in the lieutenant governor’s office, and Georgians would be well-served by putting Republican Geoff Duncan, a former state lawmaker and small businessman, in that position.
With power over committee assignments, the lieutenant governor has enormous influence over which bills see the light of day. Duncan is a team player, having learned the importance of teamwork as a professional baseball player. His campaign theme of policy over politics is one that all elected officials would do well to practice. His temperament is one that will take advantage of the talents each senator — Republican or Democrat — brings to the table. A much more efficient strategy to solve Georgia’s problems, not create new ones. He’s also correct in believing that many of the problems we face are best solved at the local level rather than adding another layer of big government.
As Duncan accurately observes, it was under conservative leadership that Georgia fully funded K-12 education, has a 3.8 percent unemployment rate and cut everyone’s personal income taxes.
Kemp and Duncan will propel Georgia on to greater successes, something unlikely to occur under more liberal spending habits described in Eric Voegelin’s celebrated phrase, “immanentize the eschaton,” or attempts to bring utopia to Earth.
***
ATTORNEY GENERAL: On Nov. 6, Georgians will also decide who to elect as Georgia’s attorney general, a position that acts as legal advisor to the executive branch, among many other responsibilities. Gov. Deal appointed Republican Chris Carr to the position in 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Sam Olens, who had stepped down to pursue other endeavors. Carr cut his teeth as Sen. Johnny Isakson’s chief of staff for six years, and continues to practice the valuable lessons learned from Georgia’s senior senator — a calm, reasonable, effective approach to the issues of the day. He followed that job as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development from where he helped facilitate 1,069 projects across the state that represent approximately $14.4 billion in investment and the creation of more than 84,000 jobs.
With a record of helping Georgia be the number one state for business and his strong defense of transparency in supporting the state’s sunshine laws, Carr deserves to be elected to a full four-year term as attorney general.
**
“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision,” said Abraham Lincoln. “If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”
Electing Brian Kemp governor and Geoff Duncan lieutenant governor, and returning Attorney General Chris Carr to office, will cause fewer blisters, ensure comfortable seating and keep our counties, our state and our nation on an upward trajectory.