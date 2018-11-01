Northwest Georgia’s unemployment rate fell in September while other critical measures all trended in the right direction, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
The 15-county region also increased its number of employed residents and labor force in September. Meanwhile, fewer unemployment claims were filed. All indicators were positive for the year.
“It’s exciting to see so many of our communities across the state doing so well,” Butler said. “We continue to add jobs and see the unemployment rate fall. Even better, people are getting hired - often at record levels.”
The unemployment rate for September, at 3.2 percent, was down .5 percent over the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent. The September rate tied for fourth among the 12 regions.
The labor force in Northwest Georgia climbed by 9 in September to reach 422,247. That number is up by 2,672 over the past year, an average monthly increase of about 220.
Northwest Georgia gained 1,843 employed residents in September, pushing the total to 408,634. The number is up 7,445 for the year, or about 620 per month.
Claims for unemployment insurance fell by 17 percent in September. They were down by 46 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 2,216 active job postings in metro Northwest Georgia for September.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.