The Northwest Georgia region set a record in July for employed residents, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.
At the same time, the 15-county area saw its unemployment rate fall and its labor force grow. All indicators remain positive for the year.
“Georgia continues to be in a period of sustained growth,” Butler said. “There are no indicators in July that Georgia’s growth is going to slow down anytime soon.”
The July unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent – tied for fourth among all 12 regional commissions in Georgia. The number was down by 0.1 percent for July and down from 5.1 percent one year ago.
The labor force increased in July by 1,683 to reach 428,038 total members. The number has climbed by more than 9,500 over the past 12 months – or about 800 a month.
The Northwest Georgia region added 2,029 new employed residents in July, pushing its total to an all-time high 410,734. That number has grown by more than 13,400 over the past year, or about 1,100 a month.
Initial claims for unemployment grew by about 64 percent for the month but are up by about flat when compared to the same period a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 2,214 active job postings in metro Northwest Georgia region for July.