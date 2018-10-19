The Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority recently met in Fort Oglethorpe and reassured everyone that unemployment was down and development up across North Georgia.
The authority is under the leadership of Jeff Mullis, a state senator from Chickamauga who represents Walker, Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga counties and works to recruit and steer new industry and manufacturing to the area.
By promoting the area’s workforce, its tax credits, and its educational, environmental, recreational, and cultural assets, the addition of a major industrial player in any of the four counties will be felt economically across the entire region, Mullis said.
The authority works closely with site selectors from across America and overseas. Site selectors for a given area such as Chicago or New York, for example, are brought to the area and spend a half-day in each of the four counties visiting and examining available sites such as industrial parks and gathering information on which to make their site selection choices.
Mullis also reported on economic trips he has taken to China and other nations and reported that questions and discussions often focus on the tariffs issue. He reminded everyone, however, that such economic ventures were not funded by local taxes.
NWGAJDA works closely with the Academy for Economic Development, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and other agencies to be sure that Northwest Georgia is getting its fair share of new economic ventures. One of the most promising areas for local government, especially rural governments, is the investment in broadband internet service, an investment that will reap economic benefits and profits for decades to come.
As a quote on the home page of the authority from “View from the Top Investment Profile, Site Selection” magazine, says: “Georgia's upper left-hand corner offers superior accessibility, stunning vistas and a work force primed for the manufacturing renaissance.”