The Northwest Georgia region’s unemployment rate and claims both fell in August, state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.
At the same time, the 15-county area saw its labor force and number of employed residents dip down. Most major indicators remain positive for the year.
“Our communities across the state continue to thrive,” Butler said. “Local economies continue to add jobs and see other indicators like employment and labor force grow over time. It has become almost routine for some of our local areas to set records.”
The August unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent, down by .3 percent from July. That ranked tied for fourth among 12 regional commissions. It was 4.8 percent one year ago.
The labor force fell in August by 6,415 to reach 421,476 total members. The number has climbed by more than 6,300 over the past 12 months, or an average loss of 525 per month.
The Northwest Georgia region lost 4,571 employed residents in August, pushing its total to 406,001. That number has grown by 10,906 over the past year, or an average monthly gain of about 900.
Initial claims for unemployment fell by about 12 percent for the month. They are up by about 16 percent when compared to last August.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 2,298 active job postings in the Northwest Georgia region for August.