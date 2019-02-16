North Georgia HealthCare Center at 6120 Alabama Highway, Ringgold, began as a non-profit to serve the healthcare needs of the residents of Catoosa County and the surrounding area on Feb. 16, 2009.
As a primary care medical center our community agenda is to provide healthcare to all with a specific focus on the underserved. We see patients Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. either on a sliding fee scale payment basis, or private pay insurance as well as those with Medicaid or Medicare.
In addition, we have a drive-through pharmacy to serve our patients and the community at large for their prescription needs.
On Monday, Feb. 11, North Georgia HealthCare Center staff was joined by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors for an Anniversary Week Kick-Off Event.
A time capsule, which included the center’s history information along with news clippings and other memorabilia, was buried on the grounds, followed by a balloon release. DeLaine Hunter, NGHCC CEO welcomed guests and shared a word about why we were gathered and gave an overview of the time capsule contents. The capsule included instructions to be opened on the anniversary date in 2029. Refreshments were served following the activities.
The kick-off event was the opening for a week of activity at the center for patients and staff. Patients and prospective patients were invited to participate in varied free health screenings which were offered each day throughout the anniversary week. Patients who have been coming to the center since its inception were recognized during the week. Friday was staff appreciation day with a special cake, party games and activities.
North Georgia HealthCare Center proudly serves healthcare needs and is a supporter of and participant in many community outreach efforts. Throughout the year of 2019 and beyond we will continue to seek opportunities to raise awareness of our center and our services. We encourage all readers to consider NGHCC for the medical needs of yourself, friends and family. We see patients by appointment and walk-in though appointment is preferred. Call 706-935-6442 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Article submitted by Sharron Mitchell, director of programs and development at NGHCC.