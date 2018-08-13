North Georgia Healthcare Center in Ringgold observes National Health Center Week with a ribbon cutting and Legislation Appreciation Reception today from 3-5 p.m. marking its new medical wing.
The wing includes three examination rooms and an office for medical personnel. The new wing will help the healthcare center, said CEO DeLaine Hunter, meet its goal of getting patients into an examination room within 15 minutes of their scheduled appointments.
About 13,000 patients use the center yearly, and many have had to wait an hour or more to be seen in an examination room before the new wing opened this spring.
The new wing, costing about $60,000, also gives each of the four medical professionals at the center his own examination rooms without having to share rooms. The center’s health care pro-viders now have “their own area, their own space, and their own nurses” said Hunter, which will increase their efficiency.
In observance of National Health Care Week, the center is providing free blood pressure tests and other services for visitors this week at the center on Alabama highway.
Background
ABOUT NORTH GEORGIA HEALTHCARE CENTER
North Georgia Healthcare Center is a non-profit health care center in Ringgold, Georgia. NGHCC is federally funded by the U.S.D.A. Direct Loan Program funds. The organization will seek sponsorship through private corporations, community, and grants and it will accept Private Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid. NGHCC will offer medical services to North Georgia and sur-rounding areas seven days a week with extended hours. This service will resolve issues with non-emergency care through emergency room services at local hospitals, thus reducing unnecessary costs. NGHCC will have a non-profit pharmacy to assist with your prescription needs. NGHCC will be providing physical therapy and aquatics courses in our indoor pool.
NGHCC recognizes the medical issues in overweight children and adults and will be offering to the community a weight loss and exercise program to promote healthy lifestyle practices. We will establish networking programs with the Catoosa County schools to provide educational services and material in an effort to support national health issues. NGHCC plans to recognize one health related topic every month and offer one-day screenings free of charge to the public in an effort to promote public health awareness and preventive medicine programs.
NGHCC will also assist the elderly by providing a place for healthcare services on weekends and after hours. Most elderly do not have a secondary insurance plan and they are often placed in difficult financial situations with the high cost of their medical needs. We will network with pharmaceutical companies to establish patient assistance programs to ensure they receive their necessary medications.