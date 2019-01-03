Noble Fellowship welcomes a new pastor, Brett Sims, and family. Brett has worked with several church in Tennessee as youth pastor and assistant pastor. Noble Fellowship is located at 5994 Highway 27 North of LaFayette in the Noble community. / Contributed
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- RPD officer charged with hit and run, cruelty to children
- Georgia State Patrol concludes investigation of former RPD officer in child injury case
- Floyd Medical Center welcomes first babies of 2019
- Body found in Cedar Creek in Polk County
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 8 a.m.
- Schools face teacher shortage
- 2018: Shootings, child predator stings and searching to ID a missing woman
- Weather looks good for Cave Spring Polar Plunge
- The Gift of Health: Can the community help this wife and mom fight kidney disease?