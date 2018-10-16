Christians United for Israel (CUFI), along with churches in North Georgia, North Alabama, and Southeast Tennessee, invites the community to a “Night to Honor Israel” on Thursday, November 1, 2018, 7:00 p.m. at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, in Ringgold, Georgia 30736.
The purpose of this event is to show solidarity between Jewish people and Christians in their support of Israel. The event is open to the public. There is no cost to attend. A complimentary reception will follow the event. All people are welcome regardless of religion or denomination.
The event features Keynote Speaker, Erick Stakelbeck, a sought-after authority on the Middle East, terrorism, and radical Islam. Erick is Director of the Christians United for Israel’s CUFI Watchman Project and host of “The Watchman” program on TBN since 2016. On the “TheWatchman,” he regularly visits renowned Biblical sites in Jerusalem, Jaffa, Galilee and brings the Bible to life providing irrefutable proof of the Jewish people’s ancient, ancestral claim to the land of Israel. Stakelbeck spotlights the inside story of what is happening in Israel and the Middle East and why it matters. He provides on-the-ground reporting from Israel and Washington, D.C. with leading experts and decision makers. A Jerusalem Post profile stated that, “Within Evangelical Christian circles, Stakelbeck is considered by many to be the leading authority” on issues of national security and the Middle East.
As an author and commentator, Stakelbeck has published The Terrorist Next Door: How the Government is Deceiving You About the Islamist Threat in 2011, The Brotherhood: America’s Next Great Enemy in 2013 and ISIS Exposed: Beheadings, Slavery and the Hellish Reality of Radical Islam, was released on March 9, 2015. He regularly provides commentary on leading national television and radio programs and as a frequent guest on Fox News. His appearances include: The O’Reilly Factor, Hannity, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Fox and Friends, Justice with Judge Jeanine, Huckabee, America’s Newsroom, CNN Newsroom, BBC, Al Hurra and many others.
In addition to Stakelbeck, special musical group: “Adams Voice” will perform. They were featured at the Church of the Nazarene General Assemblies and conferences, on Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Tour and videos, and perform the National Anthem at National Football League and Major League Baseball games. Bill Gaither/Bill Gaither Trio states: “It’s always refreshing to see a group with great talent and a sweet spirit. ‘Adams Voice’ is a breath of fresh air.” The group consists of husband and wife team, David and Charlene Adams and their four children Emma, Johnny, Anna and Luke.
The Christian and Jewish communities have been working together for six years to produce this annual event, and will be represented by Pastor Victor Styrsky , CUFI Eastern Regional Coordinator and National Outreach Director, local Pastors, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and CUFI City Directors. Other local participants include the ROTC from Ringgold High School, and Boy Scouts from the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America.
Christians United for Israel (CUFI) is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States with over 4.3 million members and one of the leading Christian grassroots movements in the world. CUFI’s mission is to educate Christians about the biblical and moral imperatives to support Israel and to activate Christians to speak out on Israel’s behalf to churches, communities and leaders in Congress. CUFI provides a national association through which every pro-Israel church, para church organization, ministry or individual in America can speak and act with one voice in support of Israel in matters related to Biblical issues. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described CUFI as a vital part of Israel’s national security. To contact Christians United for Israel go to: www.cufi.org.
“A Night to Honor Israel” is one of the activities promoted by Christians United for Israel. For more information about this program and local Christians United for Israel activities contact Margaret Bean 423-645-1552 or e-mail: mrbean1@catt.com.