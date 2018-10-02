Walker county residents and travelers on Nick-a-Jack Road, which runs up Lookout Mountain from Flintstone, are reaping the benefits of their T-SPLOST vote and monthly funds from the state.
That road, considered one of the most rundown in the state, has aver-aged about 20 wrecks annually and “was at the top or one of the most dangerous roads in the state of Georgia, as far as a county road,” Com-missioner Shannon Whitfield said during a recent county commission meeting.
Talley Construction is paving the road using a 50/50 blend of lime-stone and granite, which holds up better and provides better traction for motorists, explained Walker County spokesperson Joe Legge. The Georgia Department of Transportation requested the material be used due to the traffic volume and steep incline on Nick-a-Jack Road, he added.
After the paving is completed, workers will install a new guardrail, put a new treatment on the road, install new signs, restripe the road with thermal plastic paint and put up new signage.