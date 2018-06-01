NHC Healthcare of Fort Oglethorpe recently responded generously when approached by Catoosa County Schools for a donation to help purchase medical supplies for their Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs.
NHC donated $3,833. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, Ringgold High School and Heritage High School each received an amount based on supplies CTAE teachers reported they needed for their classes.
NHC’s director, Craig Jones, went to each school to present the checks in person. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High received $1,150, Ringgold High received $1,069, and Heritage High received $1,615.