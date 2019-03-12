Heavy winds due to thunderstorms have unfortunately caused damage to some gravesite decorations at the LaFayette Cemetery during the March 8 weekend.
The thunderstorms caused flowers and vases to be scattered around the City of LaFayette Cemetery.
Some of the vases were broken due to the heavy winds from the storms. It is impossible to determine at this point which flowers belong to each specific tombstone.
Public Works officials are collecting the flowers and placing them in a bin behind the LaFayette Cemetery building for residents to search and hopefully determine their loved ones flowers for relocation to the respective gravesites.
Vases were placed back on the gravesites, including the number that fell over and broke during the storms.
The City of LaFayette extends its sympathy to residents that this unforeseen damage has affected.