Wilson Road Neighborhood Group (WRNG) will hold its spring meeting Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Mission Glen Baptist Church at the intersection of Ga. Highway 2 and Happy Valley Road in Rossville. The discussion will focus on the proposed code and ordinance updates. It's your opportunity to voice your opinion on blighted properties, garbage and abandoned-junked vehicles in yards.
Also hear from the Peerless Mill owners, who will be on hand to bring everyone up to date on the progress and future of the mill. This is important for the Rossville/North Walker County area, so you'll want to be there to hear first hand from the owners.
Previously in 2016 the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group listed three objectives: code enforcement, crime, and job creation for the north end of the county. This WRNG meeting may hit on all three.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring a neighbor.
For more information, call David at 423-760-4810 or Jim at 423-505-8700.