William H. "Billy" Sims has announced he will seek the office of Walker County coroner.
"I believe that honesty, integrity and compassion need to be brought back to the Walker County coroner's office," Sims said.
Sims, 61, describes himself as a born-again Christian, a Republican and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He has lived in Walker County for more than 30 years, he said.
He has been employed at Moore Funeral Home in Trenton since 2000.
He started his career with the Dade County ambulance service in 1974. He also worked for more than 20 years at Lane Funeral Home South Crest Chapel.