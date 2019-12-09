Chickamauga is celebrating Christmas with several activities this month.
“The Grinch” will be shown on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Holland-Watson Veteran’s Memorial Park, near the heart of the downtown historic district on the corner of Crittenden Avenue and West 8th Street across from the ball fields. The event is free to the public; however, no smoking or pets will be allowed at the event.
The October Movies in the Park event was such a success that the city decided to hold another event for December.
“I think the movies down town will continue to get bigger and bigger,” Councilman Lee Miller said.
Christmas in the Streets will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14. Streets will close at noon to set up for the block party, which will begin at 2 p.m. with reindeer games, the Great Elf Hunt, shopping, music and a tour of trees. Nearly 30 live trees will decorate the streets.
Santa will arrive for photos at 3 p.m., and the Santa Toyland Parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.The Chickamauga City Council discussed the holiday happenings during its Dec. 2 meeting.