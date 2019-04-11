Walker County resident and business owner David Roden was troubled about some things in the north end of the county: crime, run-down and littered properties, the lack of community involvement. After numerous efforts to address the issues, he contacted Sheriff Steve Wilson.
“Steve said, ‘I’ll meet you at 2 p.m. the day after tomorrow,’” says Roden. “When we met, he had a list of six people he felt would be willing to get involved. That’s how the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group was born.”
The first meeting of WRNG drew 120 people on a rainy March evening in 2016. A steering committee of 11 people was established: residents David Roden, Jim Hill, Jon Hooper and Sharon Gregg, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines, Walker County Volunteer Coordinator Susan Wells, Community Activist Mike Cameron, Ridgeland High School SRO Deputy Bruce Coker, Walker County Schools Director Scott Harden, and Lacy Wilson of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
Roden says that while the group has a steering committee, there is no hierarchy. Everyone participates on an equal footing. “We’re just a bunch of residents and elected folks who talk and work to improve our community. There’s no funding, no expenses, no chairman.”
At that first meeting, WRNG identified three primary areas of concern -- lack of codes enforcement, crime, and bringing new business into North Walker County -- though more issues have been embraced with time.
“There are so many good things about this group,” says Roden. “Our meetings have been held mostly at local churches -- they open their doors to us and help. We’ve held meetings at five different churches in our community, and at Ridgeland High School and the Rossville Public Library. Every meeting is respectful and all opinions are welcome. There is no name-calling at our meetings.”
In spite of the casual approach to community activism, the group has accomplished a lot. One big item was establishing a satellite office for the sheriff’s department on Happy Valley Road. When WRNG asked the sheriff about doing it, they were told there was no money for it. Then a local businessman stepped in and donated building space and soon the office was up and running.
Another big concern was crime and other problems at Rossville Apartments on Indian Avenue. WRNG asked Sheriff Wilson to meet with the owner to discuss the issues. He and members of the Rossville Police Department did so and not long after, the out-of-state owner sold the apartment complex. “The new owner, Perry Underwood, is doing a great job over there now,” says Roden.
WRNG also hosted a community meeting about drugs and gangs in Rossville and North Walker County. Roden says the sheriff brought in experts to address the gathering.
WRNG members are not afraid the get their hands dirty or to take on long-neglected issues. Roden says many people were frustrated over a large tree that blocked the vision of drivers at the corner of Glentana and Wilson roads. “One man was killed there because someone couldn’t see him coming on his motorcycle,” says Roden. “Every time we tried to get help, we were told there was nothing that could be done.” WRNG member Scott Harden stepped in to help and the tree was soon down.
WRNG members have helped clean up the yards of the elderly and disabled, and on the first Walker County Tire Amnesty Day they gathered tires for those who could not do it for themselves and took them to the landfill (they plan to do the same this year).
The group has also not shied away from politics. It has hosted two debates, one for the 2016 candidates for commissioner -- Bebe Heiskell, Shannon Whitfield and Terry Lamb, and another between candidates for state House District 1 -- John Deffenbaugh and Colton Moore, and they hosted a community discussion on the issue of a sole commissioner versus a multi-commissioner form of government.
WRNG also raised $1000 for Stocking Full of Love in 2017
At the most recent meeting, on April 9, WRNG heard updates from local government officials, from other volunteers working to improve the county and from the owners of the former Peerless Woolen Mills.
Many of the 75 people in attendance shared their concerns, including the problem of absentee landlords of trailer parks where housing suffers from collapsed roofs and floors, mold and rats. Attendees discussed possible solutions, including enforcing existing codes and contacting health departments.
“By getting together with people who care and sharing these concerns,” says Roden, “we create awareness and the opportunity for people to help one another. People feel good about themselves when they’re helping others.”
WRNG says it would be happy to meet with people in other communities and help them start similar groups to improve the places they live.
“I believe we have the right to be critical of government,” says Roden, “but we need to be part of the solution. It takes everyone to make a place worth living. That’s what Wilson Road Neighborhood Group is all about: everyone -- residents and officials -- working together to be part of the solution.”