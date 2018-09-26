About 200 people turned out Tuesday night, Sept. 25, for a town hall meeting to address what one official said will be the “most important item” on the ballot on Nov. 6: Should Walker County change to a “board of commissioners” form of government?
The meeting was held in the Ridgeland High School Theater and sponsored by the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group.
Throughout the evening, the focus remained “what is best for Walker County now and in the future” as the agenda reminded all attendees. Forum participants all agreed with Democratic Party Chairman George Rogers that “this is the most important item on the ballot” and crucial to the future of the county. Therefore, urged Walker County Sheriff and neighborhood group member Steve Wilson, the “main thing is to get out the people to vote on Nov. 6.”
Walker is one of nine counties in Georgia, which has 159 counties, with a “sole commissioner” form of government.
Following a welcome by Ridgeland High Principal Karen Hughes and a welcome to the Neighborhood Group community meeting by David Roden, Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines welcomed the audience and Sheriff Wilson recognized attending elected officials.
Jim Hill then introduced the moderator of the meeting, Jason Walker from Hits 96 radio, who reminded everyone that it was important to “separate the form of government from the people who have held the office,” emphasizing that the meeting was not about the past and not about the ex or current sole commissioner, but about what is best for the future of the county.
Walker County Republican Party Chairman Mike Cameron gave a brief history and timeline of the referendum initiative and effort, but most of the evening was devoted to questions by audience members and answers and responses by the forum panelists. Those included Sheriff Wilson, Cameron, Rogers, Tea Party representative Dean Kelley, Dade County Commission Chairman Ted Rumley, and Dade County District 3 Commissioner and Vice Chairman Robert Goff.
Most of the audience questions were about how the commission form would work. For example, would each district commissioner hold district town hall meetings to inform and to get input from constituents? What would be the line of succession for a district commissioner and the board chairman? How much would each commissioner earn? Would part-time district commissions have the time to devote to the research, preparation, meeting and other responsibilities of the office, especially if they had full-time jobs? How likely would gridlocks occur, and how would they be overcome?
Since Walker County has had a sole commissioner form of government since 1940, few in the audience knew or remembered how the commis-sion form would or could work. Therefore, Dade County Commissioners Rumley and Goff were repeatedly asked to address many, if not most, of the questions from the audience. While the questions asked reflected much thought and sincerity, some were speculative and hypothetical without hard answers.
Both Dade commissioners said they favored commissioners from each of the county’s four districts rather than just one from the county at large, noting that “each community needs someone who is representing them, representing each section of the county.” “You need input from every section and every district,” said Rumley. District commissioners, it was noted, are also easier to reach, more available and responsive to constituents than a single county sole commissioner.
When put on the spot by the moderator as to which form of govern-ment he would prefer working with, Sheriff Wilson said, “I can see the benefits of both.” He said he has “always been able to go to the sole commissioner” and work with that executive and that “I am committed to make it work with either form.”
Concerning the matter of pet issues, head butting and gridlock, Goff said that while representing the people, concerns and issues of their districts, commissioners must be “sincere and fair” and put the im-portance of the county first overall. He explained it is vital that the commissioners work together and that, therefore, it is imperative for residents to get to know those running and to ask them, “Will you work with the other commissioners for the good of the county?”
Repeatedly, both Rumley and Goff reminded the audience that the people, the residents, are the governments, not the one or five commis-sioners. They said that when all commissioners really believe and govern by that principle, that truly a government of the people and for the common good of everyone in the county is the result.
While there were representatives of the Republican, Democratic and Tea Parties, as well as independents, asking and responding to questions, the expressed consensus of everyone speaking was that the Board of Commissioners form of government had many key advantages over the sole commission form, especially in transparency, accountability, and checks and balances. Many participants said they hoped and expected the referendum to change Walker County’s form of government to pass, perhaps by as much as 70%.
Democratic Party Chairman Rogers expressed it well when he said, “Party lines don’t have anything to do with this issue, but what is good for our county.”