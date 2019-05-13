The Walker County Tax Commissioner offices in Rock Spring and Rossville will close to the public at noon on Thursday, May 23, and not reopen until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.
The closure is necessary to install “Georgia DRIVES,” a new state-mandated vehicle registration and titling system.
Every resident with a birthday in late May and early June should process their vehicle transactions on or before May 20th to avoid any issues, as some vehicle services will be reduced after that date in preparation for the system upgrade.
“Every employee in our office has been working diligently to learn this new system,” Tax Commissioner Carolyn Walker said. “We won’t be as fast as we have been with the old system for a while, until we have everything committed to memory. We appreciate your support and patience during this transition.”
This system upgrade will impact all local tag offices in Georgia, not just Walker County. Statewide, all county tag offices will be unable to process vehicle transactions during the upgrade.
“Georgia DRIVES” will modernize the data input system for tags and titles, provide agencies with interconnectivity and improve the customer experience by expanding the ability for mobile, Internet and kiosk transactions.