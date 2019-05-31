The Georgia Department of Revenue, Walker County and every other county across the state installed a new state-of-the-art system over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) upgrades and modernizes the vehicle registration and titling functions.
Now that the statewide system upgrade has been successfully completed, Walker County, in conjunction with the Georgia Motor Vehicle Division, has launched a new web services portal to enable Georgia residents to complete more vehicle services online.
Customers can now complete a number of services online, including tag renewal notification, registration replacement, registration cancellation, pre-applications for title and registration, change of address, insurance fine payments, rental car registration and renewal, leasing company registration and renewal and dealer renewal.
“Georgia DRIVES is allowing Walker County residents to conduct their vehicle-related business with the county at their convenience. While we love seeing our customers, we are happy that they now have more options to self-serve when it comes to vehicle titling and registration,” said Carolyn Walker, Walker County tax commissioner.