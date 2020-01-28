Walker County residents will notice a significant investment in the county’s road system this summer. Contractor bids are now being accepted to make improvements to 36 miles of roads in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The 2020 road project list represents the largest number of miles to be resurfaced in several years. Much of the work will be funded by the voter-approved TSPLOST (Transportation Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax). Walker County was one of the first counties in the state to adopt a transportation special purpose local option sales tax and remains one of only two in northwest Georgia with this dedicated funding source for transportation projects.
The project will include deep base patching, leveling, resurfacing and center and fog line striping and new centerline reflectors. The following roads make up the 2020 project list:
- Hog Jowl Road (11.3 miles in the Pigeon Mountain area)
- East Armuchee Road (7.1 miles in the Armuchee Valley area)
- Chattanooga Valley Road (5 miles in the Flintstone/Chattanooga Valley area)
- Old Bethel Road (4 miles in the Chickamauga area)
- Happy Valley Road from Dry Valley Road to James Street ( 4 miles in the Rossville area)
- Long Hollow Road (2.3 miles in the Rock Spring area)
- Ringgold Road Phase No. 2 (2.3 miles in the Rock Spring area)
Sealed bids will be accepted until 11:45 a.m. on March 2 at the Commissioner’s Office. Bids will be opened at noon on March 2 at the Commissioner’s Office.
The contract will be awarded at the commissioner’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. on March 12. The meeting will be held in the Walker County Courthouse Annex III, 201 South Main Street, LaFayette.
Once complete, TSPLOST will have helped resurface nearly 65 miles of county roads in just three years. Dry Valley Road and West Schmitt Road, which were approved and funded in 2019, were delayed last year due to underground utility work. Those two roads are scheduled for completion in early spring.