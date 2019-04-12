Walker County Fire Chief Blake Hodge received local and state recognition during Thursday’s (April 11) commissioner meeting.
Hodge successfully completed the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Academy’s four year Executive Fire Officer program. The program focuses on leadership development, lifelong learning, being proactive instead of reactive and utilizing research and analytics to reduce risk, among other skills.
Hodge is one of 72 executive fire officers in Georgia.
Along with a local proclamation to recognize this accomplishment, Hodge received a proclamation from Georgia's Insurance & Safety fire commissioner for the county's campaign to install smoke alarms in every home in Walker County at no expense to citizens. 305 smoke alarms have been install so far in 2019.