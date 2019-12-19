The voter-approved Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, took effect in April 2018, generating roughly $250,000 a month in funding for road paving and transportation related projects in Walker County.
In just 21 months, TSPLOST funds have been used to make improvements to 14 county roads, with two additional roads scheduled for completion in early 2020. Dry Valley Road and West Schmitt Road were previously approved and funded, but were delayed this year due to underground utility work.
The list of 2020 road projects continues to be developed, but several roads have already been identified for work. Contractor bids will be solicited soon for the following roads:
- Hog Jowl Road (Pigeon Mountain area)
- Old Bethel Road (Chickamauga area)
- Chattanooga Valley Road (Rossville area)
- East Armuchee Road (Armuchee Valley area)
A final list, which will include some additional roads, will be released in early January.